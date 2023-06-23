Researchers develop a new quantum light source | Massachusetts Institute of Technology News





Using novel materials that are being extensively studied as new photovoltaic potential, MIT researchers have shown that nanoparticles of these materials can emit a stream of single, identical photons.

Although the work is only a rudimentary discovery of the capabilities of these materials so far, it could eventually pave the way for new optical-based quantum computers and quantum teleportation devices for communication, the researchers say. they say. The results were published today in Nature Photonics as a paper by graduate student Alexander Kaplan, chemistry professor Moungi Bawendi, and six others from MIT.

Most of the concepts in quantum computing use the spins of extremely cold atoms or individual electrons to act as the quantum bits (qubits) that form the basis of such devices. But about 20 years ago, some researchers proposed the idea of ​​using light instead of physical objects as the basic qubit unit. This eliminates the need for complex and expensive equipment to control the qubits and input or extract data from them. Instead, all you need is a regular mirror and a photodetector.

With photons like these qubits, Kaplan explains, if the photons are properly prepared, a quantum computer can be built using nothing more than linear optics for home use.

The preparation of these photons is critical. Each photon must exactly match the quantum properties of the previous photon. Once that perfect match is achieved, a very big paradigm shift goes from the need for very fancy optics or very fancy equipment to what is needed is simple equipment. It is the light itself that needs to be special.

And they receive these single photons, which are identical and indistinguishable from one another, and let them interact, explains Bowendi. It is important that this distinction is not made. If you have two photons and they are all the same and you can’t say number 1 and number 2, you can’t track them like that. That’s what allows them to interact in non-classical ways.

Kaplan says that if you want photons to have very specific properties that are very well-defined: energy, polarization, spatial mode, time, and everything else that can be encoded quantum mechanically, you need a light source must be very well defined. It is also defined in quantum mechanics.

The source they ended up using is a type of lead halite perovskite nanoparticles. Thin films of lead halide perovskite are among the most widely pursued next-generation photovoltaic possibilities, as they may be much lighter and easier to process than today’s standard silicon-based photovoltaics. increase. In nanoparticle form, lead halide perovskites are notable for their surprisingly fast cryogenic radiation velocities, which distinguish them from other colloidal semiconductor nanoparticles. The faster the light radiates, the more likely it is that the output will have a well-defined wavefunction. Therefore, the fast radiation velocity uniquely positions the lead halide perovskite nanoparticles to emit quantum light.

A standard test to test whether the photons we produce do indeed possess this indistinguishable property is to detect a specific type of interference between two photons known as Hong-Ou-Mandel interference. According to Kaplan, this phenomenon is central to many quantum-based technologies, so demonstrating its existence will be a hallmark to confirm that photon sources can be used for these purposes.

Few materials can emit light that meets this test, he says. I could list them on one hand. The new source is still not perfect and only has HOM interference about half the time, while the other sources have significant problems achieving scalability. The reason other sources are so consistent is that they are made of the purest materials and each atom is made individually. Therefore, scalability and reproducibility are very poor, says Kaplan.

In contrast, perovskite nanoparticles are fabricated in solution and simply deposited onto substrate materials. Kaplan says it was basically just spinning them on the surface, in this case just a regular glass surface. And I have witnessed them undergoing this behavior that was previously only seen under the most severe conditions of preparation.

So these materials may not be perfect yet, but they are very scalable, so you can make a lot of them. And they are currently less optimized. Kaplan says these can be integrated into the device and further improved.

At this stage, he says, the work is a very interesting fundamental discovery and shows the capabilities of these materials. The importance of this research is to hopefully encourage people to consider ways to further enhance these in different device architectures.

And Bowendi says that by integrating these emitters into a reflective system called an optical cavity, as has already been done with other light sources, by integrating them into an optical cavity, its properties are superior to those of competing products. He added that he was completely confident that he would be brought up to the level.

The research team included Chantalle Krajewska, Andrew Proppe, Weiwei Sun, Tara Sverko, David Berkinsky, and Hendrik Utzat. This research was supported by the U.S. Department of Energy and the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.mit.edu/2023/researchers-develop-new-source-quantum-light-0622 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos