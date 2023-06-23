6 reasons your business needs a Wi-Fi upgrade





Wireless networks have always been present in most businesses today, but they are an obscure aspect. This is why the organization’s neglect of his Wi-Fi infrastructure creates operational risk and frustration. Network hardware is rarely user-friendly to update or operate beyond basic usage. However, upgrades are still essential when businesses rely on high functionality, security, and infrastructure optimization. In this article, we’ll cover six top reasons why businesses should consider upgrading their Wi-Fi setup.

A study by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) found that 80% of all businesses worldwide have an internet connection, and nearly 70% have an online presence, including websites, online marketplaces and social media networks. increase. .

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, companies around the world are witnessing accelerated growth in digital transformation. According to UNCTAD research, businesses without adequate information and communication technology (ICT) capabilities will struggle to implement digital technology policies.

As a result, Wifi networks have become essential to business operations, especially for companies with large workforces, collaboration, IoT and HD video technologies. However, Wifi technology is often not a priority. However, infrastructure that is not modern is more likely to be at risk.

Wifi 6 is a significant upgrade over its predecessor, with significantly improved performance and security. You can reduce latency by 75% and handle more endpoints simultaneously. Upgrading to the latest version of Wifi 6 is key to keeping your organization responsive to its frequently changing needs. Here are 6 reasons why your business should consider upgrading his Wifi settings.

6 Reasons Your Business Should Consider Upgrading Wi-Fi 1. Increase Network Capacity

Wifi is now a ubiquitous technology, accounting for over 50% of the world’s internet traffic. With the increasing importance of digital transformation and the huge variety of devices that can connect to Wifi, routers and other hardware must manage data access to multiple endpoints. The problem is exacerbated by the use of video conferencing and cloud-based operations within your organization.

Upgrading to Wifi 6 gives users access to multi-user, multiple-input, multiple-output (MU-MIMO) technology, allowing multiple devices to connect to a single access point router. Wifi 6 can also use Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiple Access (OFDMA). This enables efficient channel sharing while minimizing delays during data transfers.

2. Reduced power consumption

Upgrading to Wifi 6 not only improves performance but also reduces power resource usage. This can be attributed to technologies such as “target wake-up time”. This technology takes advantage of each device on the network and allows you to essentially control data transfers for inactive devices.

This change also minimizes the potential for network congestion by eliminating contention between devices requesting access to data. Such technology will have a noticeable impact on organizations using IoT setups.

3. Improved data security and privacy

Insecure networks are more likely to be attacked and compromised. Keeping your network up-to-date and upgrading it regularly will make your network less attractive to malicious attackers.

Hackers are known to often prefer easy targets. Older routers are excluded from firmware updates, so your organization may not be as secure as you think. The latest standard, WPA3, has better encryption standards and eliminates some of WPA2’s key vulnerabilities. New Wifi networks also offer users features such as virus scanning, access control, spam filters, and firewalls.

4. Achieving peak performance

Wifi 6 gives organizations access to up to 40% faster data transfer speeds than the best Wifi 5 alternatives. These performance improvements give employees easier access to data, enhanced collaboration, faster response times, and increased productivity.

With an upgraded Wifi setup, employees no longer need to be glued to their workstations. Users can roam the premises anywhere, on any device, without worrying about network access.

5. Enhanced functionality and analytics

Most businesses are seeing a massive increase in devices competing for Wifi network resources. As a result, traffic causes Internet slowdowns, delays, and inadvertent disconnections. Such issues can have a significant negative impact on an organization’s prospects.

However, upgrading your Wifi infrastructure will reduce strain, provide faster responses to access requests, increase Wifi network range, and reduce data packet drops and disconnections. An upgraded network also facilitates the integration of technological innovations and provides great opportunities for business expansion.

Even if organizations are reluctant to move to the Wifi 6 standard, the latest Wifi 5 products come with features like triple-band connectivity and smart antennas to reduce congestion and deliver more accurate connections. increase.

6. Improved organizational productivity

Effective communication is the key to running a successful business. Unreliable networks often lead to lost productivity due to downtime and poor employee focus. In companies with aging infrastructure, IT teams and executives are more likely to deal with problems rather than improvements.

Strategic upgrades to Wifi systems enhance team efficiency, improve customer satisfaction and protect organizations from advanced cyberattacks while leaving significant room for organizations to optimize in the future. .

With Wifi 7’s launch scheduled by the end of 2023, sticking with a potentially outdated network infrastructure could put businesses at risk in terms of data security and competitiveness in each sector. .

