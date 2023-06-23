



Google unveiled new accessibility and learning features at the International Institute for Educational Technology (ISTE) expo on Tuesday. These features include enhanced reading modes, pairing with sign language interpreters in Google Meet, and AI-powered question suggestions in class.

The company has been experimenting with AI-powered tools in consumer products like Search, Gmail, and Sheets. Google is now introducing his AI-powered questions to challenges centered around YouTube videos. Teachers can also add their own questions and modify AI-powered suggestions. The company is currently accepting applications to try it out in English with support for Spanish, Portuguese, Japanese and Malay.

Google introduced a reading mode in the side pane in March, removing elements like videos and images from pages, allowing users to focus on the text. At the time, this feature was only available in his Chrome browser on his ChromeOS. Google announced on Tuesday that it will soon be available to all Chrome users.

Additionally, the company said screen reader users can use the Chrome browser on Chromebooks to convert images to PDF text. However, this feature may not allow users to copy text from these PDFs.

Google said it has also introduced new fonts for easier reading in Arabic, Cyrillic and Latin scripts. These fonts are optically variable, meaning the fonts have designs that adapt to different sizes to improve readability.

The search giant also introduced a new tile pairing feature to Google Meet. With this feature enabled, both tiles will be highlighted when one of the participant’s girlfriends speaks. This makes it easier to connect the sign language interpreter and the speaker.

Google Meet also adds features such as support for surveys and Q&A during live streams for classrooms with a “Teaching and Learning Upgrade” or “Education Plus” subscription.

The company offers Workspace for education for free, but for advanced security, learning, device management, analytics, and other features, it offers the Standard tier for $3 per student per year, and the Plus tier. It costs $5 per year per student.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2023/06/23/google-introduces-new-accessibility-and-collaboration-features-for-classrooms/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos