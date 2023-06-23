PG&E Launches New R&D Strategic Initiative and Innovation Summit





OAKLAND, Calif., June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Today, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) announced that it is closing the gap between today’s energy system and California’s electrified and decarbonized future. announced new research and development (R&D) and innovation efforts to fill .

This effort is based on PG&E’s R&D strategy report available at www.pge.com/innovation. The report identifies nearly 70 priority energy system challenges that require research and development to achieve PG&E’s True North strategy. This strategy consists of his three main components. Build a decarbonized, safe and reliable energy system. And we achieve these outcomes by building strong foundational capabilities.

PG&E leveraged this report to engage researchers, industry, policy makers, entrepreneurs and academia with a focus on supply and load management, integrated grid planning, electric vehicle and vehicle-to-vehicle applications. Identify new technologies and solutions across power and gas systems. , wildfire mitigation, undergrounding, and decarbonization of gas systems.

“PG&E has a rich history of accelerating innovation and is committed to advancing a clean energy future and solving some of the toughest problems facing our energy system today,” said Jason Glickman. , we are more committed than ever to working with the best and brightest.” Executive Officer of PG&E Engineering, Planning and Strategy. “Our new R&D strategic initiative will work with innovators to advance a wide range of bold and innovative technologies that improve the customer experience, improve grid resilience and ensure a healthy environment, safety and carbon neutrality. It provides the insights we need to work more collaboratively and effectively.The energy system is a reality for every Californian.”

To advance these goals, PG&E has a new initiative that is on track from basic research, ready to be piloted or deployed in the near term, and has a path to large-scale commercialization. We will actively identify and utilize emerging technologies.

Innovation Summit 2023 on July 25th and Pitchfest in September

Developed in partnership with ADL Ventures, an energy and climate technology consultancy, PG&E provides key insights into the challenges the company is solving with breakthrough thinking and radical approaches to energy. We share it with the industry, technology and startup communities. collaboration. As a next step in realizing this new R&D strategic initiative, PG&E will host two events this year.

The PG&E Innovation Summit 2023 on July 25 will leverage the R&D Strategy Report to bring together entrepreneurs, national labs, thought leaders, policy makers, investors and other stakeholders to engage PG&E leaders. and subject matter experts to discuss the current state of research and development and future needs. energy system. This first event will include keynote speakers from the energy industry (to be announced) and in-depth breakout sessions on key R&D themes outlined in the report. This one-day event of his will take place directly in San Ramon and will be hosted by Jason Glickman and his PG&E Corporation CEO Patti Poppe. There are also virtual participation options, including breakout sessions. Innovation Pitch Fest 2023 in September continues the technology and solution submission and selection process, which begins on July 25th. Through that process, the selected applicant will be invited to pitch his technology or solution to PG&E management and key decision makers at Innovation Pitch Fest 2023. and subject matter experts. Successful proposal could lead to various follow-on efforts with PG&E, including partnership and grant opportunities, impacting the scope of upcoming Electricity Program Investment Fee (EPIC) 4 projects with a total budget of $83 million there is. PG&E is actively developing a portfolio of his EPIC 4 projects around the key themes outlined in the R&D Strategy Report, pending final program approval by the California Public Works Board, which will be available in 2024. We plan to start the project by the first quarter of .

Priority Areas of R&D Strategy Initiatives

Supply and Load Management PG&E aims to play a key role in extending load management capabilities across all levels of the power grid, partnering with the innovation community to make comprehensive load management a core capability I am aiming for On the supply side, PG&E is committed to developing promising new forms of next-generation energy supply and storage at the lowest cost of capital and highest value locations to deliver a clean, affordable and resilient future grid. We aim to integrate technology. Integrated Grid Planning The pace and size of expected load growth requires the ability to more efficiently connect new loads to the power system while optimizing transmission and distribution (T&D) upgrades. PG&E can reduce lead times for service upgrades and new service connections, safely increase the flexibility and thermal ratings of grid assets, improve the power quality of T&D systems, or otherwise improve the efficiency of T&D assets. We are identifying new tools and technologies that will enable grid. Electric Vehicles and Vehicle-to-Grid Applications PG&E reduces costs and timelines associated with charging infrastructure upgrades through low-cost technologies that can be implemented at scale and solutions that avoid electrical upgrades entirely We aim to Additionally, enabling Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) infrastructure and maximizing the use of EVs as grid assets will reduce cost of ownership, better serve customers and the grid, and increase revenue. It can create opportunities to create new value streams that can be leveraged to create . Wildfire Mitigation PG&E continually seeks cutting-edge technology and proactive ways to mitigate wildfire risk while minimizing the impact on our customers. Improved asset monitoring, management and operations and optimized forest management will help end devastating wildfires while enhancing PG&E’s ability to provide affordable and reliable power. Underground PG&E aims to improve the speed, efficiency and predictability of undergrounding. The goal is to identify new technologies that can help PG&E quickly mitigate risk while reducing cycle times and costs for underground projects. Decarbonizing Gas Systems PG&E’s vision is to evolve gas systems into affordable, safe, reliable and net-zero energy supply platforms. To enable the transition, PG&E will leverage a diverse mix of resources, from widespread electrification to cleaner fuels such as renewable natural gas and hydrogen, nature-based solutions, and carbon capture, storage and utilization. hope to be available.

Read the R&D Strategy Report, review Innovation Summit details and registration information, and learn more about the Innovation Pitch Fest at www.pge.com/innovation.

About PG&EPG&E PG&EPG&E, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), is a combined natural gas and power company serving more than 16 million people across 70,000 square miles of Northern and Central California. For more information, please visit pge.com and pge.com/news.

Source: Pacific Gas and Electric Company

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/accelerating-innovation-with-breakthrough-thinking-and-radical-collaboration-pge-launches-new-rd-strategy-initiative-and-innovation-summit-301861080.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos