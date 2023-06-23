PM Modi meets Boeing, Amazon and Google CEOs today | Latest News India





Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to meet with Indian and American corporate chief executives at the White House today to discuss innovation, investment and manufacturing in various technology areas, including artificial intelligence, semiconductors and space. Top business leaders, including the CEOs of Boeing, Amazon and Google, will meet in the East Room at 9:05 p.m. ET for a meeting with the Prime Minister of India. After the meeting, Vice President Kamala Harris and US Secretary of State Anthony Brinken will host Modi for lunch.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (left) and Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun.

Modi’s meeting with Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun came a day after the aircraft manufacturer announced it would invest $100 million in infrastructure and programs to train pilots in India. The announcement comes after Air India signed an order for more than 200 jets from Boeing earlier this week. These include 20 787 Dreamliners, 10 777X and 190 737MAX narrowbody aircraft.

On Thursday, the prime minister held bilateral talks in which technical cooperation was prominently featured.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Binay Kwatra said, “The technologies addressed in the talks were not limited forms but technical cooperation across the ecosystem. This included technology transfer, services and research cooperation between other sectors. It was done,” he said.

Following the bilateral talks, Modi addressed a joint session of the US Congress, becoming the first Indian leader to do so twice. He first addressed a joint session of the US Congress in 2016.

More than 400 guests were invited to a dinner hosted by President Biden and First Lady Jill at a specially decorated pavilion on the South Lawn of the White House. Tech heavyweights like Apple’s Tim Cook, Google’s Sundar Pichai and Microsoft’s Satya Nadella stood shoulder-to-shoulder with notable guests from all walks of life at the state dinner.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/pm-modi-to-meet-boeing-amazon-and-google-ceos-today-101687505126367.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos