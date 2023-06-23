How Industry Leaders See How Manufacturing Will Survive 4IR





Technological advances, climate change and geopolitical tensions have transformed the global manufacturing landscape. “The Future of Manufacturing” is his six-part video series that showcases key thinkers on the trends shaping advanced manufacturing. Here, we pick up highlights from the series by thought leaders in the manufacturing industry.

Technological advances, climate change and geopolitical tensions have transformed the global manufacturing landscape. “The Future of Manufacturing” is his six-part video series for the World Economic Forum where leading thinkers discuss the trends shaping advanced manufacturing. Explore important topics such as cutting-edge technology, the workforce of the future, sustainable manufacturing, and collaboration.

“Expanding technology adoption in ways that work for everyone.”

Francisco Betti, Head of Global Industry, World Economic Forum

Francisco Betti, Head of Global Industry at the World Economic Forum, said that in the face of manufacturing disruptions caused by geopolitics, climate change and the 4th Industrial Revolution (4IR), close cooperation between business and governments is a must. Emphasize necessity. Investing in reskilling, upskilling, and making manufacturing more exciting for new generations is another priority for the global manufacturing community. We need to ensure that technology adoption scales up in a way that works for everyone, says Betty. To address some of the challenges facing the manufacturing industry, the Global HIS Lighthouse Network, an initiative by the World Economic Forum, brings together cutting-edge manufacturing sites around the world to exchange knowledge and best HIS practices. and accelerate the deployment of 4IR technology. By fostering collaboration, companies can work together to create a more inclusive and sustainable future for manufacturing.

“Manufacturing is more than just data science”

Jay Lee, Clark Distinguished Professor and Director of the Center for Industrial AI, University of Maryland

Jay Lee, Clark Distinguished Professor and Director of the Center for Industrial AI at the University of Maryland, emphasizes the importance of bridging the gap between technology and its practical implementation in manufacturing. He advocates a clear purpose when adopting new technologies, addressing specific challenges and improving key areas such as product quality, production efficiency and supplier integration. Academia is essential to testing and validating new technologies before implementation to ensure they meet industry standards. Purposeful innovation involves strategic planning, collaboration and continuous improvement to maximize the benefits of technological advances in manufacturing.

“Industry contributes significantly to global CO2 emissions.”

Barbara Frei-Spreiter, Executive Vice President and CEO, Industrial Automation, Schneider Electric

Barbara Frey Spreiter, executive vice president and CEO of industrial automation at Schneider Electric, said the importance of sustainability in the manufacturing sector is critical given its significant contribution to global carbon emissions. We recognize the urgent need. Efforts to decarbonize, including process electrification, have already begun in heavy industry. But Fry said that by empowering employees, fostering cross-functional collaboration and implementing energy-saving programs, more companies can reduce their carbon footprint and improve productivity. she claims.

“It’s about the interaction of humans and automation.”

Kathy Wenger, Executive Vice President, Chief Technology Operations and Risk Officer, Johnson & Johnson

Kathy Wenger, executive vice president, chief technology operations and risk officer at Johnson & Johnson, discusses the importance of involving employees at all levels in technology selection and implementation. Wenger emphasizes the role of front-line workers in implementing operational technology (OT) to improve and innovate manufacturing processes. Improving resilience, reducing risk, and reducing costs require careful choices in technology deployment. Factory operators know the optimal flow throughout the organization, so their input and involvement in the design of the technology is critical to a successful implementation. Technology and customer needs continue to drive manufacturing improvements, and her 10 Lighthouse designation for Johnson & Johnson (including 1 Sustainability Lighthouse) confirms the company’s position as an industry leader. It reflects. Wenger believes that the technological future of manufacturing will require the ability to collaborate and build learning environments across government-to-government and public-private partnerships.

“It is important for governments to ensure workers have the right skills.”

Jacqueline Poe, Managing Director, Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB)

Managing Director of the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB), Jacqueline Pau, emphasizes the importance of leveraging automation, artificial intelligence and technological advances to improve productivity and innovation in the manufacturing sector. increase. As technology evolves rapidly, upskilling and reskilling programs have become essential to equip employees with the necessary competencies. Working together, industry, government and educational institutions can close the skills gap and prepare the workforce for the future of manufacturing. The World Economic Forum, in collaboration with the Government of Singapore and other stakeholders, has launched the Smart Industry Readiness Index, a digital maturity benchmarking tool that allows companies of all sizes to assess their strengths, weaknesses and progress in adopting automation and technology. (SIRI) was developed. progress. Already, more than 850 of his companies in 30 countries have benefited from this initiative, enabling them to improve their operations and contribute to the global community.

“Digital tools are next level”

Katie George, Senior Partner and Chief Human Resources Officer, McKinsey & Company

Katie George, Senior Partner and Chief Human Resources Officer at McKinsey & Company, discusses how digital tools deployed at scale are opening up new opportunities in manufacturing, enabling real-time visibility across enterprises and ecosystems. Talk about enabling insight and optimization. Integrating technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and automation will improve cost efficiency, reduce carbon footprint, and increase resilience and diversification of the supply chain. By optimizing the ecosystem, the industry can achieve transformative improvements, leading to economic inclusion and a reimagining of manufacturing jobs.

The manufacturing industry is on the cusp of the 4th Industrial Revolution. Through initiatives such as the Global Lighthouse Network and the Smart Industry Readiness Index (SIRI), companies can benchmark their progress, foster collaboration and accelerate the deployment of 4IR technologies, ultimately turning manufacturing into an economic growth driver. , innovation and sustainability can be turned into the main drivers.

The Advanced Manufacturing and Supply Chain Center works with over 150 public and private sector leaders in the manufacturing and supply chain ecosystem to anticipate global trends, leverage pioneering technologies, and develop innovative business models. Unlock and foster new partnerships to advance your economic, social and environmental impact.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2023/06/the-future-of-manufacturing-insights-from-industry-leaders-on-navigating-the-fourth-industrial-revolution/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos