House Committee Eyes Billions of Dollars in Pentagon Fund to Advance Commercial Technology





WASHINGTON — A strategy proposed by former Defense Innovation Director Mike Brown to harness technology from commercial and non-traditional companies has been highlighted as part of a House committee’s 2024 defense spending bill.

The bill, approved by the House Appropriations Committee on June 22, establishes a hedging portfolio of innovative off-the-shelf systems, including low-cost drones and satellites, agile communications and computing nodes, and artificial intelligence capabilities. is to allocate $1 billion to

As the Department of Defense’s commercial integration hub, DIU will oversee the execution of funds, advance existing innovation initiatives, and use them to support the development of new capabilities within the next three years. The bill requires the department to submit a report outlining its portfolio acquisition plans and identifying 10 candidate projects within 90 days of enactment.

In a report accompanying the bill, the commission stated that this portfolio is a hedge against the growing inherent tactical and logistical risks to current weapons systems, as well as an industrial base that takes into account the lack of production capacity and diversity. He said it was a hedge against risk. Developing non-traditional sources of information and non-traditional solutions is essential to this hedge, and deliberately taking calculated risks to drive positive, planned and accelerated change. There is

The proposal mirrors a hedging strategy drafted last year by Brown, who led the DIU from 2018 to September 2022, and Rear Admiral Rollin Selby, the former Chief of Naval Research. They argue that while the Department of Defense has many organizations focused on innovative concepts aimed at rapidly delivering new capabilities, it lacks a focused, systematic approach to delivering them. claimed to be.

Brown and Selby will give the Department of Defense a process that will focus on leveraging emerging technology-based capabilities at scale, applying commercial capabilities with urgency, and focusing on small, low-cost, AI-enabled autonomous systems. I asked.

The commission notes that pushing to build a hedge portfolio is also a response to how the Ukrainian military has used commercial technology to resist Russian aggression.

After observing the use of non-traditional weapons from non-traditional sources in Ukraine, the Commission recommended a mature, innovation organization focused on rapidly and large-scale exploitation of new capabilities from new sources. support, the report said.

Increased DIU

The portfolio establishment and associated funding is a major boost for DIU, following Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austins’ recent decision to elevate the agency to direct reporting. The commission underscored the move in its report, saying the move marks a milestone in a timeline for building intentional hedge portfolios.

Done well, this hedge has the potential to leverage private capital to ease the burden on taxpayers, accelerate emerging technologies to extend America’s economic advantage, and expand the pool of talent to support our national defense. There is, the Commission said.

The proposed $1 billion allocation includes more than $612 million in additional funds for DIU, with the remaining $420 million coming from existing accounts. Congress has allocated just $191 million to the organization for fiscal 2023.

The majority of the new funding will be in the Defense Innovation Unit Fielding Account, which will fund a range of AI-related technologies, including $10 million for AI-enabled drones, $23 million for autonomous virtual take-off and landing logistics systems, and $13 million for artificial intelligence systems. We support this. digital engineering. It will also provide $220 million to expedite the delivery of field-ready hedgerow projects to combatant headquarters.

The committee has directed the DIU to coordinate these efforts with the Pentagon’s Chief Digital and AI Officer.

The bill also encourages each secretary of the military to create a non-traditional innovation corporate leader who will be responsible for working with commercial industry partners and guiding projects within the military. The new organization will combine best practices identified in defense innovation over the last few years.

These designated Nexus Field Projects start with a problem and use small teams of combatants, acquirers and engineers to develop software and hardware for large-scale field warfare within three years. The committee said it would iteratively mature the requirements.

Courtney Albon is a Space and Emerging Technologies Reporter for C4ISRNET. She has covered the US military since her 2012, with a focus on the Air Force and Space Force. She reported on some of the Department of Defense’s most significant acquisition, budget, and policy challenges.

