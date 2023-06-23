Integration of mobility data sets from Apple, Google, and Meta





Background: Increased human mobility during the COVID-19 pandemic was one of the variables that contributed to the spread of the infectious disease SARS-CoV-2. Governments around the world have responded to the virus by taking steps to limit the movement of people and consequently the spread of the disease. When the pandemic began, his tech companies Apple, Google and Meta used their own infrastructure to anonymously collect mobility reports from users.

Purpose: This study aims to compare mobility data reports collected by Apple, Google, and Meta (formerly Facebook) during the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2021 Texas massive winter storms. I’m doing it. Our aim is to investigate the hypothesis that different people exhibit similar mobility. Identify trends during dramatic events and highlight the importance of this type of data in public health response. The study also aims to promote evidence for companies to continue publishing mobility trend data, given that all three companies have stopped providing mobility trend data.

METHODS: For this study, we collected mobility data from three major technology companies: Apple, Google, and Meta, over the years 2020-2022. Our analysis focuses on the 58 countries common to all three databases, allowing a comprehensive global analysis. Using the 2020 Texas winter storms as a benchmark, we were able to assess the robustness of the mobility data from the three companies and ensure the consistency of our findings.

RESULTS: Our research found that during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic and severe disasters such as the winter storms that hit Texas in 2021, a wide variety of businesses It becomes clear that the mobility trends observed in are converging. Specifically, a strong positive correlation was observed (r = 0.96) with mobility data collected from various technology companies during the first he year of the pandemic. Additionally, analysis of migration data during the 2021 Texas winter storms showed a similar convergence of trends. Additionally, the duration of stay-at-home orders is reflected in the data, revealing record low mobility and record home numbers.

Conclusion: Our findings provide valuable insight into how severe disruptive events can affect human migration patterns. Furthermore, the convergence of data across different methodologies highlights the potential value of leveraging mobility data from multiple sources to inform public health decision-making. Therefore, having determined that convergent mobility patterns were obtained from the three company datasets, we conclude that the use of mobility data is an asset that health authorities should consider during natural disasters. Relatively limited data from a single source make interpretation more difficult and require careful analysis.

Keywords: Apple; COVID 19; Mobility due to COVID-19. Google; Meta; Assets; Data; Datasets. Mobile; Mobility; Operating System; Pandemic; Pattern;

