Current State of Agritech Venture Capital Funding in Latin America

The importance of Latin America to global agriculture is immeasurable, and venture capital investment seems to be gaining attention.

The region includes Brazil, which is the world’s fourth largest food producer and second largest food exporter, according to venture capital firm AgFunders’ first Latin America agrifoodtech investment report. Latin America is one of the world’s leading soybean producers and accounts for 23% of global beef and buffalo production and 20% of global poultry production. The region is also a major producer of crops such as cocoa and coffee.

The report delves into the current state of agricultural technology investment in the region, which has historically been underfunded and will receive only 5% of what it calls global agro-food technology venture capital investment in 2022.

Agri-food technology startups in the region have raised $7.3 billion since 2018, but only $1.7 billion has been raised by startups in 2022 as investors exit, according to the report. , down 39% from $2.8 billion a year earlier.

Industry investment in 2022 is up 183% compared to 2020, despite year-on-year declines in funding, with 153 Latin American foodtech and agritech companies raising funding last year bottom.

The most funded categories were eGrocery and cloud retail infrastructure, which raised $404 million and $270 million respectively.

At the other end of the spectrum, farm robotics, mechanization, and equipment raised just $2 million, while the home and cooking category raised just $1 million.

The report also explored a newly created category called conservation techniques. This category is dedicated to tracking funding for conservation and deforestation reduction efforts in Latin America, home to nearly 60% of all terrestrial life and home to the world’s largest rainforest. His four deals in this category raised over $10 million each and are part of his $147 million raised overall.

Brazil will be the largest market for agri-food tech start-ups and investments in 2022, leading with 86 deals worth $765 million and nearly 50% of the market share in the region. Brazil has raised nearly $100 million, especially boosted by agricultural lending platform AgroLend.

In terms of market share, Mexico followed closely behind with 14.2%. Grocery ordering platform Jstos’ $152 million Series B funding round contributed to 25 deals worth $272 million raised domestically.

The report noted that Latin America presents an interesting dichotomy of highly advanced and productive large-scale agricultural organizations, while most, if not all, countries remain underdeveloped. 14 million smallholder farmers produce 50% of the region’s food, he said.

The report cites rapidly accelerating connectivity, a growing ecosystem of committed investors, and creativity as reasons for its bullish view on the region.

