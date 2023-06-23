



Credit cards, store loyalty cards, ID cards, our wallets are getting tougher these days, and it can be very tedious to go through them to find the right one. Wouldn’t it be nice if you could show it to someone else or scan your phone instead?

If you have an Android smartphone, you can. Following Apple’s lead, Google Wallet now lets you upload your driver’s license or state ID to your Google Wallet account, making it quick and easy to view your credentials when you need them. That is, if you live in a specific US state.

Either way, you should carry a physical copy of these cards with you in case further verification is required. But even with that in mind, it’s a great time saver if you don’t need to take your card out of your wallet, handbag, or bag. Here’s how to add your ID or driver’s license to Google Wallet:

Got an iPhone? Here’s how to add your driver’s license to Apple Wallet.

Joe Maring/Digital Trends How to add your ID or driver’s license to Google Wallet

Before you can add your driver’s license or state ID to Google Wallet, you’ll need to make sure it meets the requirements for your device. However, don’t worry, it’s not a particularly troublesome task. All you need is an Android device running Android 8.0 Oreo or higher (that is, almost everyone who bought a phone in the last five years). Next, make sure Bluetooth and nearby devices are turned on. Finally, you need to enable one of the methods of screen lock.

If your smartphone is ready, let’s get started.

Step 1: Open Google Wallet and[ウォレットに追加]Choose.

Step 2: Select your ID card and select your state.

Step 3: Next, enter the validation step.first[続行]Select to scan the front and back of your ID card.

Step 4: Next, you will be asked to record a short video showing you looking straight ahead, sideways, and upwards. Select “Send”.

Step 5: Google will send the data to state authorities for verification, which is estimated to take only a few minutes.

How to remove an ID or license from Google Wallet

ID cards are only stored locally on the device, so they are not vulnerable to hacking, such as to cloud storage. However, if you try it and find it doesn’t work for you, or if you don’t feel comfortable keeping your ID card in your phone, you can remove it.

Step 1: First open Google Wallet, find and select your ID card.

Step 2: in the upper right corner[その他]Select the menu (looks like three vertical dots),[削除]>[削除]Choose.

You can also remotely remove your Google Wallet ID by following these steps:

Step 1: Go to your Google My Account page.

Step 2:[個人情報]>[デジタル ID]Choose.

Step 3:[デジタル ID の管理]next to the ID you want to remove.[削除]Choose.

Step 4: Confirm the deletion and it will be deleted.

What you can do with Google Google Wallet ID

At this time, this feature is part of a limited rollout and is not available in many locations. At the time of this writing, the use of ID cards through Google Wallet is permitted by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) in Maryland, USA and many supported airports.

To use your ID card, you can scan your ID card using NFC the same way you pay with Google Wallet, or you can have your ID card appear on your screen as a QR code for staff to scan.

Assim DSilva/Unsplash Which states support Virtual ID for Google Wallet?

Very few at the moment. Maryland is the only state where the Google Wallet ID card system is accepted as valid identification, though it can be used at many of her TSA checkpoints at certain airports. Arizona, Colorado and Georgia have been confirmed to receive aid “in the coming months.”

In the future, this feature will be rolled out to more US states and airports. We will update this guide as more regions are covered.

