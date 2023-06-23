Innovation shifts to China as funding improves





Vito Diagnostics founder Shi Honjun introduces reporters to folic acid testing products. [Zhou Lanxu/chinadaily.com.cn]

Shi Honjun, founder of Vito Diagnostics, an innovative diagnostics company based in Hangzhou, Zhejiang, believes that China’s huge market size, sustained growth momentum and improved access to finance will lead to an emerging science and technology sector. He said the company was given a vast stage for development.

“I feel that the whole world stage is shifting to China, or at least there is such momentum,” he said, formerly working as a lecturer at the University of New South Wales in Australia but returning to China as a university researcher. Kita Shi said. 2017, West Lake University, Hangzhou.

In 2021, Shi founded Vito Diagnostics based on his research results and officially launched a folic acid test product last year.

Citing a huge and growing domestic market and favorable financial services, he said, “What we can achieve in China should be even greater than what we have achieved abroad. We believe that establishing a business at home is the right decision.” there is,” he said.

In its founding year, Vito Diagnostics was not yet profitable, but Hangzhou Bank trusted Shi’s team’s abilities and loaned the company a total of 3.5 million yuan ($487,499).

Although the amount of the loan was not large, it was still “very valuable” to Shi, as it enabled the company’s marketing campaigns in Beijing and other regions and helped seize opportunities to achieve rapid development. “Met.

Vito Diagnostics is just one of many Zhejiang startups benefiting from customized financial products for high-tech companies.

According to the Hangzhou central branch of the People’s Bank of China, the balance of loans to small and medium-sized hi-tech enterprises in Hangzhou reached 306.4 billion yuan at the end of April, up 22.93% year-on-year. central bank of the country.

According to the paper, this growth is due in part to the implementation of structural monetary policy tools, including the Special Central Bank Loans for Science, Technology and Innovation launched in April 2022, which will allow more It has made it easier for tech companies to raise capital at a lower cost. sub branch.

Vito Diagnostics, which has completed its Pre-A round of funding, now has thousands more to realize its “bold ideas” in genetic testing and prenatal screening as the country continues to push lending to technology companies. Shi said it is considering raising 10,000 yuan. Last year it was worth tens of millions of yuan.

