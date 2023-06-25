



With the release of the Pixel Tablet last week, Google made the unusual but novel decision to host a community Q&A on its first tablet since the Pixel Slate.

This Q&A contains some very interesting insights, and to Google’s credit, the lack of features and unexplained price hikes that users outside the US endure. It does not appear that the criticism of the

Perhaps the biggest missed opportunity for the Pixel Tablet has to do with its bundled dock. Combining the Pixel Tablet with its dock makes for a smart screen, but many users are frustrated that the dock can’t be used as a speaker when the tablet is in another location.

It turns out it’s because the dock doesn’t have WiFi or Bluetooth. That means the Pixel Tablet can’t connect anywhere unless it breaks through the gap.

Google’s support team justified this in terms of pricing. “By not making the speaker dock a Nest Mini, we were able to focus on providing the best combined tablet and dock experience, while also offering the dock a lower price point for our customers.”

Given that the standalone add-on dock costs $129, the answer probably points to the bundle itself. That’s $29 more than the Nest Audio and $79 more than the Nest Mini.

(Image credit: Future)

Given that the Pixel Tablet behaves like a Nest Hub in many ways when docked, others have asked why it doesn’t act as a Nest Cam.

“Ultimately, due to the narrow width of the front camera and the fact that the tablet is not always in the dock, we decided not to pursue this use case at launch,” a company representative responded.

As for the camera, there were also questions about why the Pixel Tablet relies on fingerprint biometrics without supporting facial recognition. That’s because the front camera doesn’t have her DPAF. “Given the specs of the front-facing camera, he’s unfortunately going to be tough for a Pixel tablet,” he replied to Google’s support team.

The good news is that in some cases, the features we ship are enhanced. For example, Google Nest Doorbell alerts are “coming soon,” and other Hub Mode features are “This is just the beginning. Stay tuned for more to come.”

For one thing, UWB is coming later. “This will be used for future features that allow the tablet to communicate with other UWB-enabled devices such as the Pixel 7 Pro,” Google wrote. “No news to share right now, but stay tuned for updates :)”

As for accessories, the company said it was working to increase the “cover options available over the long term.” No official stylus or keyboard was mentioned, but there are some hints elsewhere that such additions may be in the works.

However, it seems that the cellular model will not appear. “The Pixel Tablet focuses on a great tablet experience at home, where tablets are most used,” wrote a Google rep, but remains “great on the go” if it can connect to WiFi. emphasized that

One of the biggest points of contention for users outside the US is the huge price difference. The Pixel Tablet retails for $499 in the US, £599 (around $762) in the UK and £679 (around $742) in Europe.

Google has defended this contradiction, arguing that the difference is due to sales tax included in sales tax outside the US, but that clearly doesn’t tell the whole story. The Pixel 7a is also $499 in the US, which somehow translates to £449 (about $570) and £509 (about $557) across the Atlantic. The Q&A has so far ignored at least two additional questions that underscore this point.

The Q&A session has been going on for a few days now, but it looks like our community manager is still posting answers in the last few hours. So if you have any questions related to your Pixel Tablet, please do the following: You can join the discussion here.

