Elon Musk outlines major upgrades ahead of next super-heavy rocket launch





SpaceX founder Elon Musk completed hundreds of modifications to the Texas launch pad on Saturday for his company’s SuperHeavy/Starship rocket and giant booster, and even more by the time it’s ready for its second orbital. He said it would take about six weeks.

This assumes the Federal Aviation Administration granted flight clearance following the dramatic first launch of the super-heavy rocket on April 20. At that time, the rocket self-destructed after multiple engine failures, and the starship upper stage could not separate from the first stage booster.

In a discussion on Twitter Space with author Ashley Vance, Musk said SpaceX was implementing “well over a thousand” changes, adding that “this flight worked well and is in orbit. I think the chances of getting on are much higher than last time.” Maybe around 60%. It depends on how well you do with stage separation. “

At the company’s flight test facility in Boca Chica, Texas, SpaceX’s Super Heavy Booster (silver) and Starship Upper Stage (black) can be seen mounted on a firing platform. His fully reusable two-stage rocket is the most powerful in the world. space x

The reusable Super Heavy’s first stage is equipped with 33 methane-fueled Raptor engines, while the Starship’s second stage is equipped with six engines. The original design called for the Superheavy’s engines to be shut down after the Starship was pulled out of the lower atmosphere. The Starship then separates and ignites its own engines and continues its orbit. SpaceX is building a Starship variant that will serve as a lunar lander in NASA’s Artemis program.

During the SuperHeavy’s maiden flight, Starship was never separated from the SuperHeavy’s first stage because six engines either failed or failed to start.

After reaching an altitude of only 24 miles or so, the entire craft began to tip over, falling about 6 miles before the self-destruct system kicked in and blew the rocket up. The reaction of the self-destruct system took longer than expected.

Musk said the stage separation system was changed for the second flight, and that it was “the latest change that is very important.”

Starship’s engines start firing before all super-heavy engines shut off. This so-called “hot staging” technique has been used in Russian rockets for years, and Musk said it improves the performance of superheavy spacecraft.

“Most of the booster engines were turned off, only a few were running, and the onboard or upper-stage engines were started at the same time,” he said. “Obviously, it’s going to be something like a booster explosion, so the top of the booster stage needs to be protected from being incinerated by the upper stage engines.”

The solution is to add a shield to the top of the super-heavy stage and add an extension with a vent to direct the exhaust plume of the upper stage engine away from the lower stage during initial startup.

“Hot staging has a significant payload-to-orbit advantage, basically about a 10% improvement if you never stop thrust,” Musk said. “To do this, you actually need a vent, somewhere to let the super hot plasma from the upper-stage engine escape.

“So we’re going to add a booster extension that’s essentially almost entirely vented. This allows the upper engine plume to pass through the vented extension of the booster, rather than just self-destruct. So this is the most dangerous thing, I say.” Think about your next flight. “

Musk said engineers are making changes to the Raptor’s hot gas manifold to direct superheated, methane-rich gas into the combustion chamber, addressing engine issues seen during the rocket’s maiden flight. rice field. High temperatures can create a leak path through the bolt holes where the manifold is mounted.

Musk said the manifold itself has been redesigned and uses a higher torque setting to tighten the bolts more reliably and eliminate potential bolt hole leak paths.

Another major issue being addressed is the damage to the Super Heavy/Starship launch pad at SpaceX’s flight test facility in Boca Chica, Texas.

During the Super Heavy’s maiden flight, the exhaust from the first stage Raptor engine severely eroded the pad’s concrete foundation. Musk said the company is in the process of adding about 1,000 cubic meters of reinforced high-strength concrete.

“On top of that, you have something like a sandwich of steel, which is basically two thick steel plates that are welded through a groove with a hole at the top, so it actually releases a lot of water. I will,’ he said.

“Think of it like a giant upside-down showerhead, which basically jets water upwards to counteract the massive heat from the booster while the rocket is on the pad. It’s basically like the world’s largest cutting torch with a tip that has a huge amount of… not just heat, but a huge amount of force.”

He said the fix amounted to “overkill” and that “the base of the pad should be in much better shape than it was last time.” Additionally, the rocket will take off at a higher throttle setting to get the vehicle off the pad sooner.

One question not addressed in Saturday’s discussion was the SuperHeavy/Starship’s self-destruct system, which took much longer than expected to kick in after the rocket went out of control and tumbled in April. .

The FAA must approve the system and other safety-related upgrades before a launch license is granted.

Asked how much SpaceX has invested in its Superheavy/Starship program so far, Musk said he didn’t know the exact amount, but it was “over $2 billion” and could approach $3 billion by the end of the year. said to be sexual.

Asked what he thought was the biggest challenge facing the superheavy/starship in terms of building a commercially viable rocket, Musk said he didn’t know yet “because it hasn’t reached orbit yet.” Stated.

“If we knew what it was, we would actually fix it before launch,” he said. “So what you’re doing at launch is trying to solve unknowns that you can’t know before launch, or at least we’re not smart enough to know that. , as I said, the biggest risk at the moment seems to be stage separation.”

