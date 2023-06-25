Tech Week: India Signs Artemis Accords





India became the 27th country to sign the Artemis Accords.The agreement sets out a set of practical principles to guide space exploration cooperation between nations /smart-living/innovation/week-in-tech-india-signs-artemis-accords-111687619642115.html

Indian Ambassador Taranjit Sandhu signing the Artemis Accord, US State Department Deputy Assistant Secretary for India Nancy Jackson (left), NASA Administrator Bill Nelson, Indian Space Research Organization Space Counselor Kurnal Joshi (right), looking at Wednesday please give me. , at the Willard Intercontinental Hotel in Washington, June 21, 2023. (Credit: NASA/Bill Ingalls)

Let’s take a look at what made the news in the world of science and technology this week.

India Signs the Artemis Accords: On June 21, India became the 27th country to sign the Artemis Accords. NASA Administrator Bill Nelson attended the agency’s signing ceremony, and India’s Ambassador to the United States, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, signed it in Washington on behalf of India. According to NASA, the Artemis Accords are a series of practical guidelines to guide space exploration cooperation between nations, including those participating in NASA’s Artemis program, which aims to bring astronauts back to the moon. It has established principles. The pact was established in 2020 by the U.S. Space Agency in partnership with the U.S. Department of State, along with seven other founding members. According to NASA, the Artemis Accords strengthen and implement key obligations of the 1967 Outer Space Treaty.

WhatsApp now allows you to silence unknown calls. Earlier this week, WhatsApp added two new updates for users to increase the level of privacy on the platform. Apart from the privacy checkup, which ensures that all users are aware of their privacy options, WhatsApp users can use a feature designed to silence unknown callers to silence incoming calls. can be controlled in more detail. According to his WhatsApp blog post about rolling out these updates, it can automatically filter out spam, scams and calls from strangers for better protection. These calls do not appear on your phone, but they do appear in your call list.

(File) Climbers trek along the Khumbu Glacier near Everest Base Camp in the Mount Everest region of Solukhumbu district, about 140 kilometers northeast of Nepal’s capital Kathmandu, May 2, 2021. (AFP)

Climate change: Hindu Kush Himalayan region could lose up to 80% of glacier volume by 2100

On June 20, a report from the Kathmandu-based International Center for Integrated Mountain Development said glaciers in the Hindu Kush Himalayas are melting at an unprecedented rate and will likely continue this century if greenhouse gas emissions are not curtailed. said that up to 80% of its volume could be lost. sharply. The report warns that flash floods and avalanches will become more likely in the coming years, according to the Associated Press. It could also limit freshwater access for some 2 billion people living downstream of 12 mountain-sourced rivers.

Mavens Imaging’s UV spectrometer acquired global views of Mars in 2022 and 2023 when it was near the ends of its elliptical orbit. (Credit: NASA/LASP/CU Boulder)

Maven aircraft capture ultraviolet view of Mars: On June 22nd, NASA released two stunning images of Mars taken by the Maven (Mars Atmosphere and Volatile EvolutioN) mission spacecraft. The two ultraviolet images were taken at different points along Mars’ orbit around the Sun. In a statement, NASA said Mavens Imaging’s ultraviolet spectrograph obtained these global views of Mars in 2022 and 2023, when Mars was near the ends of its elliptical orbit. Observing Mars at ultraviolet wavelengths will allow scientists to gain insight into the Martian atmosphere and observe surface features in surprising ways, according to the US Space Agency. MAVEN was launched in November 2013 and entered Mars orbit in September 2014. According to NASA, the mission’s goal is to study the planet’s upper atmosphere, the ionosphere, and its interactions with the sun and the solar wind to study the loss of Martian atmosphere to space.

(Edited based on information from media outlets)

Also read: How climate change turned Uttar Pradesh heatwave deadly

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://lifestyle.livemint.com/smart-living/innovation/week-in-tech-india-signs-artemis-accords-111687619642115.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos