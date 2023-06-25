



While attending Colby College in the late 1990s, Ken Allen spent half his time shooting hoops and the other half day trading. When it came time to find a job for him and his troubles plagued him, the economics student first consulted with a mentor, who put him in touch with a former student. That connection led the Maine native to T. Rowe Price in Baltimore. Since joining the investment management firm in 2000, Mr. Allen has risen through the ranks, and in 2009 he became portfolio manager of the T. Rowe Price Science & Technology (PRSCX) fund. Founded in 1987, the Growth Fund aims to capitalize on innovation. . Shares soared nearly 38% in 2023 following the latest artificial intelligence boom that boosted battered tech stocks last year. Over the long term, the fund, with an expense ratio of 0.84%, offers 10- and 15-year trailing. They return more than 16% and about 13%, respectively. Since launching his PRSCX YTD Mountain PRSCX stock fund of over $7 billion in 2023, a key part of Allen’s strategy has been finding stocks he believes are undervalued. , cash governs the investment framework around his flow analysis. Allen also sees his sound and independent research as an important part of his methodology. Allen has benefited from a spectacular rally in tech stocks this year, fueled by a frenzy for all things artificial intelligence. That said, “I try to be very disciplined about my ratings,” Allen insists. “I think valuations tend to be ignored, or mostly ignored, especially in tech investments.” Leading chipmakers that own and benefit from AI, such as Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices, have also risen 189% and 70%, respectively, this year. Other major holdings include Microsoft, Salesforce and German online retailer Zalando. As of March 31, just two of his stocks, Microsoft and Alphabet combined, account for nearly one-fifth of his share in the fund’s portfolio. Both stocks have risen more than 38% this year as investors bet on his AI potential and the companies scrambled to provide the best generating tools. AI model. But the fund has backed Microsoft since 2008 and acquired Alphabet last summer, long before its recent gains. Allen expects recent technology trends to continue to boost what he considers high-quality stocks, applying the same philosophy to his position in Amazon, which is now the fund’s fourth largest holding. are doing. Even in 2022, when PC recession and uncertainty rocked the tech sector, sending the Xbox maker’s stock down about 29%, Allen backed Microsoft. Allen opened his position at Alphabet last year when a slowdown in advertising cycles drove many investors away from Google’s parent company, pushing multiples down to the low 10s. Allen saw its solid fundamentals unchanged. “It’s kind of unusual to get a great business at a lower than expected P/E ratio…growth rate. That’s why I felt really comfortable with having a particularly large position in stocks,” he explained. That same thought bolstered Allen’s confidence in Salesforce last year, despite a 48% plunge in its stock price, weak earnings, and the resignation of its co-CEO. The stock was one of Allen’s biggest losers in 2022, but the portfolio manager expects a significant rally as IT spending improves. Salesforce has recovered more than 58% this year. “I think this company is hitting double digits on the top line, margins are expanding significantly, and it’s trading at 15x free cash flow. I didn’t understand it at all.’It would be nice if this was discounted,’ Allen said. In an effort to focus on valuation, Allen has cut back on exposure to some technology names that have risen in value recently, and slashed his stakes in Nvidia, Metaplatform, Advanced Micro Devices and Amazon. Unusual plays and new additions Not all names in Allen’s portfolio are widely bought on Wall Street. Despite Zalando’s recent declines, Allen said the stock looks “very cheap” and the company appears well positioned to gain market share with its abundance of products. The stock was among Allen’s top 10 as of March 31, but is undervalued by at least half based on long-term cash flow projections and could triple in the next few years, he said. is estimated. Accenture this week predicted lower-than-expected earnings this quarter, but it remains a “leading” technology services company that can guide companies looking to adopt AI. Allen was ranked seventh at the end of March. Recent additions to the fund include Mastercard, Apple and Texas Instruments. Mastercard has lagged the stock performance of many tech giants, but Allen sees similar growth potential, with less cyclicality and less risk. The low-risk approach also applies to Texas Instruments. The analog semiconductor name has a lead of less than 2% this year, but Allen said the company offers a strong track record of increasing shareholder value and returning capital through share buybacks and dividends. The yield of TXN is 3%. Recently, the T. Rowe Price Fund has outperformed in a downturn. The fund lost more than 35% in last year’s crash, while other tech funds lost an average of 37.4%, according to Morningstar. For Allen, every investment and every cycle is another learning opportunity to perfect his craft. “It’s very important to take the time to learn when things are going well, especially when things aren’t going well,” Allen says. “In my 23 years in the business, one of the things I’ve been really focused on is sticking to the process I believe in and carefully assessing what I can do to improve incrementally. That’s it.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2023/06/25/ai-names-and-a-bet-on-innovation-help-this-fund-outperform.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos