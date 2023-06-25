Google Pixel 8 could copy key features of Samsung Galaxy S23





The Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are expected to arrive sometime around October, but the latest rumors suggest they’ll be loaded with useful productivity-enhancing features that flagship Samsung Galaxy smartphones already offer. .

According to sources who have spoken to the Android Authority, Pixel 8 phones will offer a USB DisplayPort alternate mode. That means that his USB-C port at the bottom can be used not only for charging and data transfer, but also for video output to a monitor.

So what is that feature used for? One possibility is that you can put the Pixel 8 interface on the big screen and use it like a desktop computer. Code to support this has already been found in Android 13 and Android 14.

This is a feature that phones such as the Samsung Galaxy S23 already do, and a feature called Samsung DeX, which means you can connect a keyboard and mouse to control the handset on the monitor.

Pocket PC

It’s certainly not for everyone, but having a desktop mode available on your phone makes it even more versatile. For example, think about typing an essay in a word processing app or reviewing photos and videos on a larger screen.

With the power built into modern flagship phones, it essentially means having a small PC in your pocket. Not all apps can scale up to take full advantage of large displays, but many can now.

It’s an educated guess, but keep in mind that this is all speculation at this point. Another possibility is that the new video output feature will allow you to watch movies and shows on your monitor while controlling them on your Pixel 8.

We’ve already confirmed some of the colors that could come to the Google Pixel 8, and we expect better gaming and AI performance as well. It also appears to have a significant camera upgrade over last year’s Pixel 7 smartphone.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.techradar.com/phones/google-pixel-phones/the-google-pixel-8-may-copy-a-key-feature-from-the-samsung-galaxy-s23 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos