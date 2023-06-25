Apple Vision Pro can turn any surface into a touchscreen display





According to developers familiar with the headset, Apple’s latest innovation, the Apple Vision Pro, has the incredible ability to turn any surface into a touchscreen display. Developer Steve Troughton Smith discovered that this breakthrough feature allows users to select a surface within the headset’s field of view and project controls and applications onto that surface, he reports AppleInsider. .

Troughton-Smith used the Apple Music app to demonstrate functionality during his experiments, but it can be applied to any app or control interface. This means users have the potential to transform their desks into functional keyboards, providing a more practical solution for long typing sessions.

In addition to this exciting discovery, the first developer beta of visionOS has been revealed to include hidden features designed exclusively for the Vision Pro Spatial Computer. Known as ‘Travel Mode’, this feature is intended to optimize the user’s in-flight experience.

The inclusion of Travel Mode suggests that Apple is addressing the challenges faced by virtual reality (VR) devices in the confined space and unique environmental conditions of an airplane cabin. By implementing this mode, Apple aims to provide users on air travel with a smoother and more enjoyable VR experience.

The tech giant’s recently announced Vision Pro headset is set to hit the US early next year. Priced at $3,499, this groundbreaking device promises to revolutionize the way users interact with virtual and augmented reality (AR) applications.

During WWDC 2023, Apple announced that developers around the world will be able to use Vision Pro to create a new kind of spatial computing app. These apps take full advantage of an infinite canvas, seamlessly blending digital content with the real world to deliver innovative experiences. The visionOS SDK enables developers to build apps in different categories such as productivity, design, and games.

Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations, said spatial computing opens up new possibilities for developers by taking advantage of the space around a user. This advancement will enable developers to envision new ways for users to connect, be more productive, and enjoy different forms of entertainment. The company is thrilled to see the imaginative creations coming from its developer community.

