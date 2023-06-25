The government has built a convenient online entrepreneurial community and an app store where you can’t download apps





The government has created two websites to support South African businesses and entrepreneurs.

Two online platforms have been created by the government to support small businesses in South Africa. The Innovation Bridge Portal connects and enables investors and partners to interact with innovative projects in South Africa. Digitech is branded as an app store, but a user downloaded the app and temporarily set both the site’s username and password to admin after spending her nearly R750,000 redesigning the site. Did. For more stories, visit the Tech and Trends homepage.

Two South African government departments have built online platforms aimed at empowering South African SMEs with varying degrees of success.

The Innovation Bridge Portal (IBP) is a platform launched in 2017 by the Department of Science and Innovation (DSI) and subsequently backed by the Ministry of Small and Medium Enterprise Development and the World Bank Group.

IBP connects innovative projects and businesses in South Africa with potential investors, partners or anyone interested in South African innovation.

It also said, “We facilitate the journey of entrepreneurs and innovators by providing quality, relevant, and timely information and opportunities, revealing ecosystems, and reducing the burden of registering on multiple government websites.” We will accelerate,” said DSI program manager Michelle Harding. He has been deeply involved in IBP.

“The Innovation Bridge Portal is the only local platform that the public can access to learn about some of the many innovations being developed at universities and academic conferences,” Harding said.

The platform is in use and has over 690,000 pageviews and 3,220 registered users to date.

The IBP founders created a platform to allow entrepreneurs and innovators to expose their efforts, but this system could be generated by the system as featured companies respond to inquiries on the platform. Harding said it relies on picking up matches.

The IBP also provides information about relevant events and opportunities, such as innovation challenges and market days, that users may be interested in participating in. The company has also scaled through partnerships through years of business operations, by creating knowledge and learning centers and credit rating tools to open up more funding opportunities, among other innovations. It said it might consider expanding its offering.

News24 looked at some of the projects displayed on the IBP and found useful elements such as detailed project descriptions, links to media content and links to the South Africa Initiative website (where available). I found.

Digitech

Another government-established website created by the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies (DCDT) in 2022 is Digitech. According to the website, it is a digital product portal aimed at increasing the adoption and use of digital products developed in South Africa.

A banner on the site’s homepage calls Digitech an app store, even though the site doesn’t have the ability to download apps.

READ MORE | NON-APP STATE: Government spent nearly R750,000 to redesign now-down app website

Digitech has drawn widespread criticism since its launch. Sory Malazzi, DA’s communications and digital services spokesperson at the time, said the “app store” looked like a grade 8 IT project.

In response to parliamentary questions, Communications Minister Mondori Gungbele said Digitech had spent nearly R750,000 on the redesign because the old site “did not meet DCDT specifications”.

“The security of the new Digitech site has been strengthened and a new design has been introduced,” he said.

However, both the site’s security and new design have come under criticism.

ITWeb reported that after the redesign, it was now possible to access the Digitech site’s backend simply by using “admin” as both the password and username.

The company contacted DCDT and the password was changed so that “admin” no longer works.

On the design side, MyBroadband reported that the R950 template was used to build the website.

DA spokeswoman Natasha Mazone said in a statement earlier this month that Digitech “blatantly disregards taxpayer money.”

The DA seeks answers both on contract approval and on the consequences of “failure and wasted tax dollars.”

