Google may pull out of Hong Kong for good as it faces high-stakes censorship war





Google faces unprecedented frenzy in Hong Kong as local authorities attempt to censor popular pro-democracy anthems. The high stakes have fueled speculation that the U.S. tech giant might exit the market altogether.

Asia’s business mecca, the Justice Department, is seeking a court order banning Internet companies, including Google, from broadcasting or distributing the “Glory to Hong Kong” protest song.

The government’s application also calls for the removal of 32 YouTube videos featuring the national anthem.

The injunction is arguably Hong Kong’s most aggressive attempt yet to censor political content on US-run technology platforms.

In 2020, the Chinese government passed a draconian national security law that gives the CCP broad powers to crack down on dissidents.

Xiaomen Lu, director of the geotechnical practice of consulting firm Eurasia Group, said it was very likely that Google would pull out of Hong Kong entirely in the near future.

She argues that the current legal battle follows the same pattern that ultimately led to Google pulling its search engine out of mainland China in 2010.

This is a rerun of the same episode, Lou told the Post. It may take a while, or it may not be next month. But I think that in a few months, in a year, in a few years, the unforeseen will happen. I can’t believe this will take 5 years.

The Hong Kong High Court has set a hearing date of 21 July to consider the government’s request.

If approved, it would weaken Google’s position in Hong Kong. In Hong Kong, pro-Beijing officials have already accused Google of putting Hong Kong’s glory at the top of search engine results.

Locals sing “Glory to Hong Kong”, a theme song written by protesters, at a shopping mall in Hong Kong on September 11, 2019. APs

A restraining order could expose other U.S. tech companies to another wave of lawsuits over content policies.

Local authorities claimed in a filing that the lyrics to “Glory” were in favor of Hong Kong’s secession.

Hong Kong officials are baffled by recent events at international sporting events, including the rugby tournament held in South Korea in December. At that time, the protest song was mistakenly played as the national anthem instead of the Chinese Volunteer March.

They blamed Google for the latter incident and demanded that the company hide Hong Kong’s glory from search results.

Google hit back by pointing out that it does not manually manage search results at the time and will not remove web results except for specific reasons outlined in its global policy document.

Some experts argue that Hong Kong is too valuable to Google’s Asian operations to abandon.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai faces unprecedented challenges in Hong Kong. APs

Among them is Niki Kristoff, a prominent technology policy consultant who spent eight years in strategic communications at Google, including when the company discontinued its search engine in mainland China. .

Christophe argued that Google would never be able to cede the Chinese market for business purposes, and that such a withdrawal would effectively cut off consumer access to the huge market, and that the company’s Android operating system, Google’s He pointed out that it will have a chain reaction to the Play Store and YouTube.

Google and other tech companies generally follow local laws, even if they don’t follow US principles.

The Chinese government implemented a controversial national security law in Hong Kong in 2019. AFP via Getty Images

For example, Google recently removed a YouTube video criticizing the Thai monarchy.

My hunch is that there will be a debate about historical positions on free speech and the business implications of taking down, and perhaps the media implications of doing so. Christophe said. But I think if you turn the dollar into donuts they’ll remove it and stay in business.

Google has given little public indication of how it might respond.

When asked for comment, a Google spokesperson said the company is “committed to making information accessible to users.”

Hong Kong authorities are cracking down on popular protest songs. AFP via Getty Images

The spokesperson did not mention the pending Hong Kong legal battle.

Cathy Lee, Google Cloud’s managing director for Greater China, recently told the South China Morning Post that the company is focusing on its operations in Hong Kong and working with local regulators.

When asked to comment on Hong Kong’s proposed injunction, an AIC spokesperson said it would not comment on the matter at this time, citing an impending court date.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai and the company’s board are working overtime to defuse the situation, according to Stefano Bonini, an expert on board dynamics and a professor at Stevens Institute of Technology in New Jersey. It is highly likely that

What they weigh now is “certainly the cost of staying there has increased, but it’s still an important market,” Bonini said. “Do you want to do it?” [exit] And succumb to the pressure of an authoritarian government and restrict free speech?

Google is not the only Western operator facing censorship pressure in Hong Kong.

Earlier this month, the popular version of “Glory to Hong Kong” appeared to disappear from Apple’s iTunes charts and was no longer accessible on Facebook and Instagram, according to Reuters.

The song was also temporarily removed from Spotify’s platform, but was later reinstated.

Pro-democracy demonstrators detained during a rally in Hong Kong in 2020.Getty Images

Meanwhile, there are already signs that Google is becoming more hesitant about doing business in Hong Kong.

Experts suggested the company was concerned about violating regional national security laws.

The Wall Street Journal recently reported that Google and other US tech giants are gradually shutting down internet users in Hong Kong, restricting access to their much-hyped AI chatbot service.

In 2021, the Asian Internet Coalition, a trade group representing Google, Twitter, Meta and various other US companies, said they could exit in response to controversial anti-personal data laws. warned the Hong Kong government.

Despite warnings, the Hong Kong parliament later passed the bill. For now, Google, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are all still available in Hong Kong.

