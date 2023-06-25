Google may bring back some of its Instant YouTube gaming tech





A new report from The Wall Street Journal suggests that Google may be returning to video games, this time integrating with YouTube.

Google operates a large Play store for mobile games, but when it tried to disrupt the AAA gaming market with its superior cloud technology, Stadia, it failed to find a consistent model and enough subscribers. It closed in January of this year. Years after its release, every purchase ever made on the platform will be refunded.

At the time, it was said that Stadia tech would spread to other Google products, and it looks like we’re seeing that here, at least to some extent. Google is currently testing a concept that lets you instantly play video games on YouTube, just like watching videos instantly.

These aren’t the kind of games we’ve seen on Stadia, at least for now. No need to click a video to play Assassin’s Creed. Rather, the game currently testing this feature is Stack Bounce, an arcade game where you break bricks with balls.

Perhaps the tech will likely focus on mobile-style games rather than the massive AAA productions Stadia was trying to attract. This feels like a response to Netflix letting you play your own games within the app, a feature that has been largely ignored, but that section of the service has some really great games. There are several Google may not want to be left behind if it takes off.

Netflix games

Netflix

Stadia made news last week as it was used as testimony in a lawsuit between the FTC and Microsoft as evidence of the FTC’s competitiveness in the cloud market, but Stadia’s pretty spectacular failure shows just how difficult it actually is. is showing. Establish mainstream cloud services with minimal or no competition.

This feels like Stadia’s pale hues come to life again. You may remember the big promise on Stadia about how to pause a YouTube video of a game and press a button to start that part of the game. That never happened. But if YouTube integration is the goal and these new games rely on the cloud, it certainly seems like there’s some overlap going on here.

It’s still in testing with Google, so there’s no set plan to roll it out anytime soon, and it’s unclear how it might be monetized. Well, we’ll have to see if that goes anywhere.

