Google Pixel Tablet Has Unresolved Identity Issues





After more than a year of teasers and leaks, the Google Pixel Tablet is finally out and on sale now. We want this dual-purpose device to function not only as a traditional tablet, but also as a rudimentary smart display when placed on a charging dock. However, the transition between the two states is not always smooth. This is especially true when interacting with Google Assistant voice control. Let’s see where this breaks down.

Perhaps the best way to describe the Pixel Tablet is that it’s one device that offers two almost completely separate interfaces. Unless it’s docked, it’s a pretty standard tablet with Android 13. When using the Pixel Tablet in this state, there is nothing to be confused about how it works. It has the familiar Pixel lock and home screen, a notification shade with a media player, and supports the usual voice commands you’re used to from your Android phone. It also has the option to open the app and use App Actions.

Comparing hub mode and tablet mode

Dock it and leave it alone to initiate hub mode. This essentially turns the Pixel Tablet into a bare-bones Nest Hub-like device with a media slideshow and voice control priority mode. You can use this interface just like a regular Nest Hub. You can cast media to this screen, tap the play button, press the volume control, and use your voice to do these things, just like you do on your smart display.

However, the Pixel Tablet’s Hub Mode cannot be compared to a regular Nest Hub. First, it doesn’t support continuous conversation, a staple feature of Google smart speakers that allows you to easily ask follow-up questions without repeating “Hey Google” over and over again. This mode also lacks the usual shortcuts accessed by swiping from the edge of the Nest Hub screen. You can only swipe through slideshow images, see the current time and weather, or tap the Google Home shortcut next to the clock. It’s a leaner experience, but it works.

Things get complicated and messy when you start combining the Android tablet side with controls like the Nest Hub.

Controlling Music Playback: A Case Study

The easiest way to explain why working with the Pixel Tablet is so confusing is with an example. If you want to play YouTube Music songs on your docked Pixel tablet using voice commands, you’ll see a perfect copy of Nest Hub’s music player interface. You can then unlock your tablet and still control your music via the notification shade’s media player (or voice commands). However, you can’t open the YouTube Music app on your home screen to seamlessly browse your library or check out suggestions. There is also no way to add to the currently playing queue. Tapping play in the Android app will start a new audio session completely separate from the one started in hub mode.

Comparing play screens like Nest Hub and Android apps

This causes some problems. YouTube Music doesn’t let you interact with voice-initiated queues at all. You can overwrite this with a new Cast session from your phone, but this also means that the currently playing song will be interrupted. With YouTube and Spotify, things get a little smoother as you can connect to your Pixel tablet and use other devices as controllers without starting another video or song.

Hub mode as an app

An overview of multitasking makes it clear what’s going on in these two play experiences. Any music you start in Hub Mode is stored inside its own app called “Chromecastbuilt-in”. This means that when you start a media session over audio in hub mode, the content is sent directly from the server, similar to Chromecast and Nest Hub, rather than from the app on the device itself. On a technical level this makes sense, but as a user interface this firewall between tablet apps and voice-controlled hub mode playback is confusing and unnecessarily frustrating for users.

One advantage of this approach is that you don’t need to download the entire Android app to use the service. For example, if Netflix is ​​already connected to your Google account and you want to watch Netflix content only while your tablet is docked and start playing with audio, you don’t need to install the app on your tablet.

However, most people don’t. We are conditioned to install every app we expect to use. This firewalled approach of separating hub and tablet modes is confusing and makes finding more music and movies more difficult.

Voice commands when docked

Things get more complicated when using voice commands while the tablet is unlocked but still docked. After that, the Google Assistant will completely ignore hub mode and pull data directly from your Android app. Using the tablet in this mode and telling it to play music will start playing in the YouTube Music Android app instead of in “Chromecastbuilt-in” or hub mode.

This means that you can use the same voice command (such as “Ok Google, play music”) to invoke two separate activities, depending on whether the device is unlocked or in hub mode. You can also see both of these activities from the same streaming service by swiping left or right on the media player in the notification shade.

unlock your tablet[最近]This confusion is compounded when you access Hub Mode (or Chromecast built-in) from the overview. Here you can see the currently playing media. This visual experience is identical to what you get when your tablet is locked and in hub mode. However, the assistant behaves differently here. Now that you have unlocked your tablet, your device will be treated like an Android tablet. Any request to play other music in this state will get the data from the Android YouTube Music app instead of the Chromecast built-in or hub mode as you currently see. You’re unlikely to run hub mode in this situation, but it’s an odd oversight anyway.

However, the problem itself extends beyond odd use cases like this. It starts with something as simple as starting a YouTube video in the YouTube Android app while docked, pausing and leaving the tablet until it locks and throws the hub interface. Then when I go back to the tablet and say “Ok Google, play” to resume what I was watching, the YouTube video in question starts in audio only and the hub mode interface appears in the foreground. (At least this happens when I’m on YouTube Premium. I don’t know what it would be like without Premium, but I can’t imagine it would work any better.) If you want to keep it close to your tablet You have to unlock it again. I’m watching

Why can’t Pixel tablet’s hub mode always act as a player interface for Android apps running in the background? Or at least why isn’t this an option? How to do it. It’s a good idea to reserve the Nest Hub interface exclusively for casting sessions. From the user’s perspective, there is no reason why a voice command should launch an Android app or launch a Cast interface regardless of whether the device is in hub mode or not.

Firewalls aren’t for everyone

To make matters worse, the strict separation between hub mode assistants and tablet mode assistants doesn’t address everything. A timer is a good example here. Setting up a timer in hub mode allows him to control the same timer from multiple places, including the hub mode interface, the notification shade, and even the clock app on his Pixel tablet. As far as I know, this applies to all Clock actions, including alarms and stopwatches.

This proves that hub mode can get data directly from Android side. I wish this was the case for more services. First he teased the Pixel Tablet and then, despite Google spending time optimizing it, either Google failed to overcome the technical hurdles around it, or this is a problem it needs to solve. It sounds like you didn’t think there was.

This may be the strangest contradiction in experience, but it’s not the only one.

Limitations of voice control

Many people use Google Assistant to open apps on Android. It’s not very convenient to do this when the tablet is in hub mode. When I try, Google Assistant is happy to tell me that I have some app open, but I always have to use my fingerprint to complete the action. This makes sense if you have a lock screen set. However, I tried to fix this problem by turning on her location-based Smart Lock. This will keep his Pixel Tablet unlocked in your profile while you’re home. With Smart Lock, Google Assistant just goes to the lock screen when you ask for an app, and swiping up doesn’t open the app in question at all. It’s as if Google doesn’t consider the possibility of someone using Smart Lock on a tablet.

I originally wanted to use this “open app” voice shortcut as a workaround for the discrepancy. I thought this would allow me to open random apps and use the Android version of the Google Assistant. Given that I can’t get this to work, there doesn’t seem to be an easy way to access the Android Assistant without physically touching the tablet. (I didn’t try to unlock the screen completely because I don’t want to use an unsecured device. Either way, the security measures are very poor.)

Now, even with a shared device like the Pixel Tablet, I’m sure many of you will likely keep the PIN and fingerprint authentication firmly set up, but sharing the device with other members of your family can be a daunting task. For those who don’t have a problem with (or have a dedicated device or a family member’s Google account for shared devices), you’re left with a workaround that doesn’t work.

Pixel Tablet Offers Some Great Ideas, But Executes Poorly

All of this shows that the tablet software and the Hub software don’t work together well, and even when they do work together, it creates unpredictable chaos. Why can’t I control what’s playing on YouTube Music via the actual YouTube Music app on my tablet? And why can a timer do that? Why is opening the app in hub mode such a hassle? is it?

If you want a consistent Google Assistant experience, the Pixel Tablet is not for you. However, if you just need basic support for voice control while docked and usually just use it as a tablet, this issue may not affect you much and the device may still be suitable for you. there is. It is significantly more expensive than comparable products on iPads and other Android tablets.

Source: Google

google pixel tablet

The Google Pixel Tablet’s software may be inconsistent, but it’s still a good home-first tablet overall. There’s a lot to like about it once you get past the voice control quirks.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.androidpolice.com/google-pixel-tablet-identity-problem/

