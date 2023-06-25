Google Pixel 8 can double as a desktop PC — here’s how





It looks like Google is looking to take Samsung’s book as a reference with its upcoming Pixel 8 devices.

Reliable leaker Kamila Wojciechowska, contributor to Android Authority, has revealed some interesting details about the upcoming mobile devices through “sources inside Google”. Both the Pixel 8 and her Pixel 8 Pro appear to support her DisplayPort Alternate Mode via USB-C charging ports, she claims.

Wojciechowska explains that DisplayPort Alternate Mode is less flexible than ThunderBolt, but they have one thing in common. It means your device can output high-definition video to an external display without the need for HDMI or other dedicated display ports.

Wojciechowska’s sources don’t have “specific information” as to what Google intends to do with this, but beyond simple (and not-so-useful) screen mirroring, there are some very compelling There is one possibility. It’s desktop mode. With a monitor, keyboard, and mouse attached, the Pixel 8 could turn into a laptop for light office work.

Of course, it’s not a completely new idea. Motorola was experimenting with his ATRIX concept in his 2011, and Microsoft delivered a very nice feature in his 2015 final roll of the dice on Windows Phone called Continuum.

But the most successful implementation so far is Samsung with Desktop Experience (DeX for short).

(Image credit: Samsung)

Originally, DeX required a separate accessory to work with the Galaxy S8, but now you can simply connect devices from the Galaxy S23 to the Galaxy Tab S8 to your monitor and get a desktop experience with keyboard and mouse support. You can now access an experience like It can now run wirelessly on screens that support Miracast.

There is some evidence to suggest that Google is working on a broader desktop experience for Android. Back in February, journalist Mishaal Rahman discovered that Android 14 beta could detect when he was connected to a USB-C cable that supports DisplayPort Alternate Mode.

Android 14 seems to add support for a new version of the USB gadget HAL: v2.0 can report whether a connected USB-C cable supports DP Alt mode.Will we finally get a Pixel with a video output over USB-C? My wishful thinking, with the recent desktop mode improvements..02/09/2023

see next

At the time, he said a Pixel with video output via USB-C might be “wishful thinking” on his part, but that now seems much more likely. Even if, as he writes in his commentary on his sister site Android Central, the current implementation of Android desktop mode is very “bare-bones”.

Google uses its Pixel devices as a showcase for Android’s capabilities, so it makes sense for a more concrete version to debut on the Pixel if it’s actually serious about development. increase.

If it’s really set for the Pixel 8, it’s slated for release this fall, so it shouldn’t be too long to wait to see it in action.

