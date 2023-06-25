RCBC DiskarTech Wins Infosys Finacle Innovation Global Award 2023





Rizal Commercial Bank (RCBC)’s pioneering and award-winning financial inclusion mobile application, RCBC DiskarTech, won the prestigious Gold Award for Ecosystem-Driven Innovation at the Infosys Finacle Innovation Awards 2023. This recognition confirms RCBC DiskarTech’s pioneering position. Global digital banking landscape.

This year’s Infosys Finacle Innovation Awards, with the theme of ‘Empowering Banking Better’, spanned 10 different categories: Ecosystem-Driven Innovation, Product Innovation, Channel Innovation, Corporate Banking Innovation, Process Innovation and Maximization. Resulting in an impressive voting result of over 200 nominations from various banks in Customer Engagement, Transformational Excellence, Emerging Technology Driven Innovation, Business Model Innovation, ESG Driven Innovation.

Participants from leading banks around the world underwent an intensive evaluation process aimed at identifying the most innovative and impactful innovation efforts within the industry. An expert jury of global banking industry and technology leaders evaluated nominations based on innovation, profit and complexity indices to determine the winners. Financial institutions around the world were recognized for their aggressive pursuit of innovative strategies to differentiate themselves and remain competitive in the banking industry.

The Ecosystem-Driven Innovation Award category recognizes banks that demonstrate their commitment to improving the customer experience by leveraging ecosystem partnerships to provide comprehensive services beyond traditional banking. Beyond core banking services, the award recognizes banks that actively work with ecosystem partners to meet the diverse needs of their customers. This award recognizes our ability to consistently innovate, create value enhancements, and continuously introduce new services to attract, serve, engage, and retain customers in a highly competitive digital environment. It will be given to your bank.

RCBC DiskarTech’s outstanding achievements and groundbreaking contributions have set a new standard for innovation in the financial sector. As a key component of RCBC’s MoneyBela Barangyanan or Gasroots Banking, RCBC DiskarTech, which extends the physical digital or physical mixed banking experience in geographically isolated, underprivileged and conflict areas, is a global increased bank onboarding by 210%, reaching a total of 13,116 barangays, or about 13,116 barangays. Covering 31% of the total number of 42,000 barangays nationwide, millions of unbanked and underserved Filipinos opened their first basic savings account just six months after last year’s rollout It is now possible.

RCBC DiskarTech also partners with micro, small and medium enterprises (mSMEs) through its offshoot program, RCBC NegosyanTech, to enable sari-sari (mom and pop) shop owners, family-run establishments and grassroots businesses to generate additional income. Did. Protect capital by facilitating digital transactions such as cash deposits and withdrawals, bank transfers, bill payments, e-loading, telephone consultation plans and access to microinsurance.

RCBC is further inspired and motivated to continue leveraging the power of technology such as Finacle Solutions to realize the Philippine Government’s vision of making the Philippines a truly digital nation. “We remain committed to providing relevant, timely and effective digital financial solutions to the wider Filipino group,” said Villanueva.

As we approach a world dominated by technology and AI, driven primarily by the rise of the Internet economy, RCBC believes that maximizing the use of technology solutions to create a fair, sustainable and prosperous future. Villanueva added that he believes it is more important than ever. .

Sanat Rao, Chief Business Officer and Global Head of Infosys Finacle, said the banking sector is undergoing unprecedented change, and banks are relying on customer-centric innovations to stay ahead of the market in order to remain competitive and relevant. He said he was asked to continue to meet demand. The Infosys Finacle Innovation Awards 2023 recognize banks that prioritize innovation-driven digital transformation. The award program’s nominees and winners demonstrate the participating banks’ relentless pursuit of delivering more value to their customers and stakeholders. Heartfelt congratulations to all accredited banks and wish them continued success in 2023 and beyond.

RCBC jumped from 8th in 2018 to 5th by the end of 2022 among the Philippines’ largest privately owned universal banks in terms of assets, making it one of the fastest growing banks in the country. Its global and regional recognition includes his three-time award as the Philippines’ Best Digital Bank by Asiamoney, consecutive awards for Best Financial Inclusion App by The Asian Banker’s Financial Technology Innovations Awards, YouTube Challenger Award for virality, and more. I have. Out-of-the-box digital advertising campaigns generated more than 17 million total views. Most recently, RCBC was also honored by the Philippine Bankers Association as the Grand Champion for Digital Payments and Financial Inclusion.

