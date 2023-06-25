Google Play Store is changing the way you search for apps, here’s the news





App stores will be able to offer a more personalized experience.

Google has made a major update to the Play Store, the app store for Android devices. This includes cosmetic changes and new features aimed at improving search and advertising for available apps.

One of the main novelties of this version is the revamped user interface with a more modern design. A new look and feel provides a visually easier experience for navigating and searching for apps in the store.

This release includes significant changes to the search functionality. Users will benefit from more accurate and efficient queries that get the right results for their needs.

Optimized search function allows users to easily find the desired application by name, category or specific keywords.

Another standout novelty is the built-in personalized recommendations section. The App Store uses advanced algorithms to analyze your usage patterns and preferences to provide platform recommendations tailored to your individual interests and needs.

This feature also helps users discover valuable new apps and enjoy a personalized experience on the Google Play Store. It’s also an opportunity for developers to spread their work and reach the right audience.

In terms of security, this update strengthens the protection measures for the digital store. Improved detection and removal of malicious or potentially dangerous applications. This allows users to download and use apps safely and protects their personal information and devices from cyberthreats.

In addition to these notable new features, this update also includes general performance and stability improvements. Users will have more fluidity when browsing the store, and application downloads and updates will be faster.

The new version of the Google Play Store is rolling out in phases and should be available to all Android devices in the next few days. If you want to check if you have the latest version, go to your phone or tablet’s settings and look for the app and see if you can download it.

A feature of the Google Play Store allows you to enter your account records and see which programs are on your device or have been removed.

To access this section, users must follow these steps:

– Enter the Google Play Store application.

– Press your profile picture to open the options menu. It’s in the top right corner of the screen.

– In the menu, click on the “Device and App Management” option.

– In the section, click the Administration tab. Redirect the user to the list of applications currently installed on the device they are using.

– You must press the button highlighted “Installed” to access the history record. A short list will open, from which you have to select “Apps not installed”.

The list of uninstalled applications displays the names of registered programs and their current file sizes, including updates that have not been installed on your phone or tablet. The button with the down arrow icon shows a short list of improved details after uninstalling.

