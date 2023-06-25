World’s best puff Battery technology that does not require charging “TOPOWER” Real disposable products exhibited in Dubai





Compact construction guarantees the longest shelf life in the industry

No-charge design reduces costs for brands and increases convenience for consumers

Aerosol Leader Says Innovation Plays Leading Role in Freeing Smokers From Harm of Tobacco

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 25, 2023–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FEELM, part of leading atomization technology company SMOORE, will bring its new TOPOWER disposable e-cigarette battery solutions at major industry events in the Middle East. I showed off.

Pioneering power technology is aimed at markets that tolerate more puffs and is designed to improve the durability of single-use devices.

Compared to mainstream batteries, the battery remains the same size with a 30% increase in capacity, allowing it to exceed 6,000 puffs without recharging. TOPOWER also provides constant power output and reduces taste loss due to voltage drop.

According to FEELM, the new innovation boasts the industry’s longest shelf life, promising a power decay of just 1% in six months and 3% in a year, which is 1/1 of the level seen in traditional batteries. 10, says Brand.

At TOPOWER, FEELM Vice President Rex Chan said: “This is our new battery technology customized for higher puff disposable e-cigarettes with the ability to vape large puffs without recharging, the ultimate in low discharge, and the ultimate in high energy density. “Our industry’s ultimate goal is to build a smoke-free future and reduce the burden on adults from the deadly harm of tobacco, and technology will play a leading role in achieving this,” he said. will be fulfilled,” he added.

Mr. Rex Zhang said TOPOWER’s free element is beneficial not only for brands but also for consumers. He said the battery solution eliminates the need for additional charging cables and eliminates the need for internal charging equipment, resulting in savings in production costs. He also said consumers no longer have to worry about when and where they can plug in their next disposable product, reducing user anxiety and creating a more convenient e-cigarette experience.

TOPOWER is built into two solutions, FEELM Maxs Ceramic Coil Disposable Solution and Power Alpha’s Mesh Coil Solution, to alleviate low battery anxiety for as many users as possible. The FEELM Max and Power Alpha have already been widely commercialized with great success in multiple countries. The commercial value added by solutions and technology offers many possibilities for brands.

This year’s World Vape Show in Dubai is undoubtedly the perfect platform for FEELM to promote TOPOWER, and this technology is a testament to FEELM’s unwavering determination to innovate and evolve.

About FEELM

As the flagship technology brand under SMOORE, FEELM is the world’s leading closed vape system solution provider. Based on the world’s leading ceramic coil heating technology, FEELM combines authentic flavor reproduction technology with innovative electronics technology to bring you the ultimate sensory and premium vaping experience.

About Smoor

Founded in 2009, SMOORE is a global leader in nebulization technology solutions covering reduced risk products, medical, pharmaceutical and beauty nebulization technology. SMOORE is committed to becoming a leading platform, aiming to make life better with its multidisciplinary atomization research and diversified product portfolio.

With continuous R&D investment and state-of-the-art manufacturing capabilities, SMOORE has 14 technology research centers around the world and products are available in over 50 countries and regions. SMOORE announced its IPO in Hong Kong on July 10, 2020.

