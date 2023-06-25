Google’s next gameplay could be a mini ‘playable’ on YouTube





Following Stadia’s death earlier this year, Google appears to be planning a new gaming initiative within YouTube with ‘Playables’.

According to The Wall Street Journal on Friday, “YouTube is internally testing a product for playing online games.”

“Playable” is the name of this game feature, where the title can be accessed via the YouTube app/website on a “mobile device or desktop computer”.

The report says there are several, but details only one. “Arcade his game in which the player attempts to smash layers of bricks with a bouncing ball, Stack his bounce”. We are currently testing it internally with our employees.

A quick search reveals that this is an existing GameSnacks title. The title started as an Area 120 project to create games for low-power devices with slow connections. You can already find these on Android Auto or directly on the web.

However, it’s unclear if these lightweight HTML5 titles fall within the scope of what YouTube is doing with Playables. The WSJ said the company hopes to find “new growth areas in response to slowing ad spending.” When asked for comment, Google responded:

A company spokesperson said in a statement that YouTube has been focused on gaming for many years. We were constantly experimenting with new features, but nothing to announce at this time.

Just offering GameSnacks titles obviously doesn’t fit well with other video sites and recent expansions like YouTube podcasts. Plus, there’s no real community aspect behind these short games.

Stadia’s YouTube integration also lets you join games and join live streams directly from the video. Of course, previous Google attempts at games died before they were widely adopted.

Meanwhile, we’re still waiting for the rest of Google’s Play Games plan after the launch of the PC client. A 2021 lawsuit between Apple and Epic Games has leaked an extensive roadmap.

