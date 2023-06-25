Spain South Summit Considers Extension to Israel





Spain’s esteemed South Summit, the premier event in the field of innovation and entrepreneurship, has concluded its 11th edition in Madrid. Following the event’s success, the event’s founder, Maria Bendumeir, looked to Israel as a potential collaborator, citing Israel’s extraordinary track record and strong ties with Spain. .

“When we talk about startups and innovation, Israel, the startup nation, immediately comes to mind. , because I think we are doing something very similar to Israel, and I think in the next few years we will be able to work more closely together, ”said Benjumeer, who already had the opportunity to participate in the event. He pointed out that there is a successful group in Brazil.

Co-organized by IE University and sponsored by prominent bodies such as Spain Up Nation, Madrid Regional Government and Madrid City Hall, the event brought together industry leaders, start-ups, investors and government representatives. The South Summit, which was attended by many notable companies such as Mutua Madrileña, Google for Startups and Banco Sabadell startups, showcased his ecosystem of Spain’s vibrant startups. It highlights the co-organizers’ focus on innovation, entrepreneurship and diversity.

The event drew an astounding turnout, with Madrid’s La Nave packed to pre-pandemic levels. Of the 20,000 attendees, a whopping 6,500 of them were entrepreneurs, and he was joined by his 2,000 investors with an investment portfolio of over $326 billion. During the event, 650 high-level speakers shared their expertise, made valuable connections and created growth opportunities. At South Summit, he facilitated over 175,000 connections, highlighting South Summit’s pivotal role in fostering cooperation within the entrepreneurial community.

The Benefits of Israel-Spain Cooperation for the Global Startup Environment

The prospect of a mutually beneficial cooperation between the two entrepreneurial powerhouses of Israel and Spain looms large and holds great potential for the global startup industry.

Spain’s South Summit is recognized as a catalyst for innovation, and Israel’s dynamic startup ecosystem is known for its pioneering technology, and the fusion of these two forces promises innovative ideas and cross-border cooperation. I have a lot of expectations for Spain and Israel’s shared values ​​and complementary strengths in promoting entrepreneurship, technological progress and investment opportunities create fertile ground for profitable partnerships.

Looking to the future, Benjumeer expressed his admiration for Israel and its thriving startup ecosystem. Emphasizing the strong relationship between Spain and Israel, she said: “I have great respect for Israel. Spain has a very good relationship with Israel and [the start-ups in Israel] You always do a great job. “

