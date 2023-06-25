Auto rivals adopt Tesla’s EV chargers





The introduction of Tesla’s electric vehicle charging network has raised questions about whether it will replace competing systems and become the national standard.

Tesla’s charging network has long delighted electric car enthusiasts. But Elon Musk’s “Supercharger” is now garnering support from a more unlikely group: other auto companies.

Ford was the first to announce a partnership with Musk in late May, followed by General Motors earlier this month. On Tuesday, EV truck company Rivian also joined the trend, saying it looked forward to “continuing to explore new ways to accelerate the adoption of EVs.”

Under the partnership, Musk agreed to let consumers who own rival brand cars use its nationwide network.

Appearing on Twitter Spaces with Musk, GM CEO Mary Barra said she was “really excited” to nearly double the amount of chargers available to GM vehicle owners. He added that he was looking forward to Tesla’s system, known as the North American Charging Standard (NACS). , could become a unified standard for the continent, and would “enable greater adoption”.

Tesla’s network prominence reflects a reputation for system reliability, as well as a slow expansion of rival EV charging options amid supply chain issues and the heavy rollout of a huge federal program. there is

The embrace by the Detroit auto giant is seen as Mr. Musk’s latest coup and has spurred a nearly 40% gain in Tesla shares since Ford’s announcement on May 25.

Still, many EV experts say it’s too early to declare NACS the winner.

“We may be headed in that direction, but it’s still too early to say Tesla and NACS have won,” said industry consultant Lauren McDonald, adding that the near-term evolution of the market is likely to see smartphones I think it may be similar to the split between Apple and Android. major standards.

EV experts say other automakers with ambitious electric vehicle programs in the US, including Volkswagen and Hyundai, continue to support a rival standard known as combined charging systems (CCS). pointed out.

“Eventually there will be one standard, but we don’t know yet how long that will take,” said John Eichberger, executive director of the Institute for Transport and Energy.

Eichberger said the Musk-led charging system could raise antitrust concerns, and it’s not yet clear how far Tesla’s CEO will go into sharing the until recently proprietary technology. added.

“If we’re going to have one default charging source, it has to be open source technology,” Eichberger said.

Delays, supply chain issues

Until recently, many in the industry thought that CCS would become the national standard, partly because new federal programs explicitly required it as a connector for use.

The initiative is the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program created by the 2021 Infrastructure Bill signed into law by President Joe Biden, providing $5 billion in funding for states to build EV charging networks. It is something to do.

In February, the White House announced a deal with Musk, in which Tesla agreed to open up at least 7,500 chargers nationwide to non-Tesla EVs by the end of 2024, which would allow Tesla to invest in NEVI. May be eligible for funding.

There is no indication that the White House will change policy, but states are reconsidering their implementation given recent industry developments. Texas plans to require each charging port to have a CCS connector and a NACS connector, a Texas Department of Transportation spokesperson told AFP on Friday.

Tesla’s conversion came amid fears of a shortage of chargers.

S&P Global’s January 2023 forecast concludes that US charging systems are “not robust enough to support the maturing electric vehicle market,” with the number of EV chargers in the country expected to rise from 2022 to 2025. said it should be quadrupled.

Bertrand Lakoto, global automotive practice leader at consultancy Ducker Carlyle, said the number of EV chargers was “growing, but very slowly compared to the number of vehicles entering the market.” .

Industry experts cite several reasons for the slow pace of deployment, including supply chain shortages for key materials. Challenges in negotiating affordable power contracts with power companies. Also, uncertainty about federal guidelines and difficulties in states that have no experience in certifying EV chargers has delayed talks with NEVI.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Energy said the department is “working hard to confront” the program, citing seven jurisdictions that have issued requests for proposals.

But McDonald, who closely tracks state NEVI programs, said no state has ever signed a contract to manufacture EV chargers. He expects most chargers won’t be manufactured until after 2025, he said.

Much of the industry’s focus has been on the need to build fast chargers to address range anxiety, the fear that drivers will be stranded without access to charging capacity.

But McDonald believes the concern is overstated and believes the real priority should be adding chargers to homes, apartments and condominiums.

