Week 25 review: Nothing Phone (2), Google Pixel 8, OnePlus V Fold leaks





Welcome to another week’s roundup. Interestingly, this week’s top story was Nothing’s transparent USB-C cable for his Phone (2). The cable has branding and 6 small circles, which I believe is LED, but it’s probably just part of the design.

In the middle of this discussion, prices were reported for the 8/256GB and 12/512GB Nothing Phones (2) – 729 and 849 respectively. We’ll know for sure on July 11th.

We have gathered a list of all Galaxy devices targeted for OneUI 6.0 and Android 14. The Galaxy S21 and newer will definitely come with Android 14 along with the mid-range Galaxy Z Fold3/4 and Z Flip3/4. Judging by past releases, the Galaxy A73, A72, A54, A53, A52, A34, A33, A24, A14, A13 and A04 are expected to get the latest Android versions this year or early next year. In addition to the Galaxy M54, M53 5G, M33 5G and M23, the Galaxy F54, F23 and F14 5G are also eligible.

Google Pixel 8 due display specs leaked. The Pixel 8 Pro will have a 6.70-inch 1344x2992px 120Hz display with up to 1,600 nits of brightness. It has a slightly lower ppi compared to the 7 Pro, but a much higher maximum brightness. The Pixel 8 has a smaller 6.17-inch 1080p panel than its predecessor, a faster 120Hz refresh rate, and 1,400 nits of brightness.

We’ve got the first CAD-based renders of the OnePlus V Fold. It’s bigger than the Find N2 and on par with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 and vivo X Fold2. In terms of design, we can see that the OnePlus V Fold brings sleek metal sides and a taller cover screen with punched holes. The back appears to have a leather-like finish, with a prominent camera ring housing three sensors and Hasselblad branding. Rumor has it that it should feature a 50MP main camera (IMX 890) as well as an unspecified ultra-wide module and periscope lens. The OnePlus V Fold is expected to debut with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 chipset and a 4,800 mAh battery that supports up to 100W of wired charging.

Honor 90 Lite is an official product with Dimensity 6020 chipset and 100MP main camera. Other cameras are 5MP ultrawide, 2MP macro and 16MP selfie. The phone has a 6.7-inch 90Hz display and a 4,500mAh battery with 35W charging. The Honor 90 Lite is 300 in the UK and 300 in the rest of Europe.

These are the biggest news of the week, but you can see the full list below.

Well, only the two ends of USB-C are transparent. Nothing is design focused, so even small touches matter.

It costs almost twice as much as the first time.

We have a preliminary list of eligible devices per Samsung’s own update policy.

Both upcoming Pixel phones will feature flat display panels with curved corners.

After all, it’s not just the rebadged Oppo Find N2.

The iPhone 16 will usher in Wi-Fi 7.

Unlike the Honor 70 Lite, it has an FHD+ display, more RAM and storage, faster charging, and other improvements.

This phone supports Wi-Fi 2.4GHz, 5GHz and 6GHz.

Despite all this, they can still be “#BestPhonesForever”.

The full list of Eurozone has been published.

Battery size, color, memory and storage.

The device is expected to go on sale in China within the next few months.

Both new rugged phones will be available from mid-July.

There are no specs related to the image, but the improvement on the front between the bezel and punch holes is evident (less so on the back).

The phone has not been officially announced, but China Telecom’s website has specs, images and even a price.

The custom Note 30 VIP comes with a limited edition transparent silicone case, a 15W Qi wireless charging pack and a limited edition box.

It will launch on June 29th with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

The new Cheetah series is part of Amazfit’s performance lineup.

However, you may need to act quickly.

The upcoming device will likely feature the same specs as the Galaxy A34.

Sources also suggest that a Red Magic gaming tablet is in the works.

Realme’s representative in Germany confirmed that the company will redirect its budget to other European markets.

