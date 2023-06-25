Big tech threatens menacing growls and heartbeats





Ah, utopias exist. at least in our minds. But dystopias come and go in different countries, different eras, and in different terrifying forms. Now we are in a technopia world redesigned by the ubiquitous Big Tech. Their collusion in surveillance, data theft, disinformation, addictive click attack algorithms and unfair competition continues. The concern now is that big tech companies are influencing authorities everywhere. A European Union whistleblower has warned that tech companies are subverting democracy. They are out of democratic control. they took over the government.

The EU has relatively little corruption and has been determined to bring companies to their knees. Unimpressed by the menacing growls and heartbeats of tech giants, the EU has regulated the tech industry to some extent, earning regulators the title of best-in-class. The EU has curbed privacy violations, but critics say it, like other governments, is vulnerable to the glamor offensive of big tech companies aimed at shaping new regulations in the EU’s favour. .

These dangles include harmless perks like labs, exclusive access to alpine spas, rides in self-driving cars, and equipment like the latest augmented reality glasses. Suddenly, gray-suited bureaucrats stride like cool guys with computers on their noses. Most corrupt, however, are the tempting offers of high-paying jobs and consulting firms to expired officials. Political leaders and bureaucrats in the UK and the EU have become big tech lobbyists.

Critics say the US tobacco lobby’s unconscionable strategy of buying lawmakers, lawyers, journalists and academics from big tech companies to pressure authorities to ban the sale of cancer-causing cigarettes. claims to imitate Big Tech spawns a number of similar space turf organizations that are fake grassroots organizations whose real funding sponsors are tech companies. They have funded the Astroturf organization, which falsely represents citizens and small businesses, to block proposed EU legislation to regulate big tech. The 60-year battle with Big Tobacco has taught us that industry interference is the greatest barrier to effective regulation.

Technology power comes from innovation and financial power, but it also comes from government generosity, inaction and incompetence. Whistleblowers say that if Big Tech took control, it was because we let them. It’s not a level playing field. Public institutions lack Big Tech algorithms and datasets. Prescriptions for whistleblowers include: The EU needs to set up an independent technical body that analyzes data and assesses risks in real time. After the 2008 financial crisis, the EU gained strong powers to investigate and prosecute financial fraud. We must gain the power to denounce wrongdoings to democracy. The EU has set up an NGO, Finance Watch, to study and advocate financial regulation. Tech Watch should be established. Governments must fund independent think tanks. If Big Tech is the main funder, research will be biased.

Technopia is a combination of utopia and dystopia. We have enriched lives and spread knowledge, connections and opportunities in ways that were unimaginable ten years ago. It helps generate income, get crops to market and save costs. But without proper regulation, technopia will become more of a dystopia than a utopia, a polarized echo chamber of hate, deceit, disinformation, inequality and inequality. But Astroturf activists are lashing out at taxes and regulations. Monopoly Big Tech money and power to monitor, manipulate and monetize the public have been amplified.

The conquest of Big Techs means Technopia is the world’s largest federation. Google alone is used by more than half of the 8 billion people on Earth. The Big 5 tech companies — Apple, Google, Amazon, Facebook and Microsoft — alone have a market capitalization of $9 trillion, making it the third-largest economy after the United States and China. Imagine Technopia not as a corporate entity, but as the world’s largest and most powerful country with legions here and there.

Pratap is a writer and journalist.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theweek.in/columns/Anita-Pratap/2023/06/24/big-techs-menacing-growls-and-chest-beating.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos