Nigerian foodtech startup Vendease honored by WEF





Nigerian foodtech startup Vendease has been honored by the World Economic Forum (WEF) as a Technology Pioneer of the Year 2023. The WEF’s prestigious annual list recognizes companies that are at the forefront of technological innovation and have the potential to have a significant impact on society and business.

According to Vendease CEO Tunde Kara, being named a Technology Pioneer is an honor and a testament to the company’s commitment to solving pressing challenges in the food sector in Africa.

Verena Kuhn, Head of Innovator Community at the World Economic Forum, expressed enthusiasm to welcome Vendease to the 2023 Group of Technology Pioneers. “She is thrilled to welcome her Vendease to her Tech Pioneer Companion in 2023,” she said.

Vendease and its fellow pioneers are at the forefront of the innovation and disruption needed to solve the world’s most pressing problems. We look forward to their contributions to the Forum’s content efforts, which bring together the public and private sectors to address these global issues.

Launched in 2000, the Technology Pioneers community consists of early-stage companies from around the world involved in the design, development and deployment of new technologies and innovations.

These companies are ready to make a big impact on business and society. As technology pioneers, Tunde Kara and Vendease will have the opportunity to partner with world leaders and contribute to solving key industry and social issues.

Founded in 2020, Vendease aims to revolutionize the way restaurants source goods, access financial services and streamline business operations in Nigeria and across Africa. The startup leverages intelligent data to help restaurants access working capital, manage cash flow and facilitate digital payments. Vendease also offers a wide range of operational support, including inventory management, sales analytics and customer relationship management tools.

The World Economic Forum is committed to improving the state of the world and functions as an international body of public-private cooperation. The forum seeks to shape global, regional and industry agendas by engaging political, business and other societal leaders.

Vendeases’ recognition as a technology pioneer by the World Economic Forum reaffirms the company’s position as an innovative player in the African tech and startup ecosystem. This prestigious recognition will undoubtedly strengthen Vandese’s ability to drive positive change in Africa and beyond, as the start-up continues its march towards revolutionizing the food sector.

