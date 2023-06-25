Carroll Hospital opens new medical training facility capable of running high-tech simulations





Just like you wouldn’t want an inexperienced doctor to operate on you, you wouldn’t want an inexperienced pilot to fly an airplane. Those in high-risk occupations can gain real-world experience from simulation, which is increasingly advanced and emphasized in medical curricula.

On Thursday, Carroll Hospital opened the Carlert Foundation Simulation Center, a $2 million state-of-the-art facility designed to provide medical professionals with realistic medical situations as part of their education. First responders, Carroll Community College Nursing Program students, and other local health care providers can use the Simulation Center free of charge.

By investing in simulation-based training, we are investing in the well-being of our communities and paving the way for a healthier, safer future, said Mark Olsic, vice president of healthcare at Lifebridge Health. says Dr. The center will serve as a pioneer in knowledge innovation.

The Carlert Foundation Simulation Center was named in honor of a $750,000 donation from the Carlert Foundation, a non-profit organization founded in 1991 by William Bill E. Carlert. Carlert, who died in 2011, was a co-founder of Evapco. Evapco is a global manufacturer of evaporative cooling products headquartered in Tunnytown. Matching funds were provided by Carroll Hospital Auxiliaries.

Greg Carlert, president of the non-profit organization, spoke at the opening ceremony.

Kahlert said this will help improve the quality of training, work habits and outcomes of those supported. That’s very important. Not all hospitals have a hospital, so we were very lucky to have a hospital here that was effective and efficient, with a great layout and beautiful facilities.

Carroll Hospital Director Garrett Hoover said the 4,000-square-foot facility is ready to host community partners for quality medical training.

The center is here in the hospital, but we had a vision from the beginning to be a community resource, said Hoover.

The training offered by the center is designed and directly supervised by Westminster’s Simulation Manager Theodore Raymakers. Raaymakers comes to the newly created position after more than a decade of building and refining simulated learning experiences for hospitals across the country.

According to Raymakers, simulation can bring real meaning to much of the mostly barren and clinical textbook learning. We try to bring the human element into our practice.

The Simulation Center features a multifunctional classroom space and multiple simulation rooms. Trainees can work through simulated medical scenarios in rooms designed to mimic operating rooms, emergency departments, hospital rooms, and delivery rooms. Each room is equipped with simulated medical equipment and features state-of-the-art mannequins depicting patients of various ages and ethnicities, including a baby mannequin to simulate complications of pregnancy. The training allows him to simulate more than 1,000 scenarios in his program, but Raaymakers says simulating high-risk, low-frequency scenarios is likely to have the most educational value. .

Raaymakers provides the patient’s voice during the simulation through a microphone and speaker system connected to a computer operating in the backroom. The manager said he was in control of the simulation and could increase the difficulty if he deemed it appropriate.

Thursday’s demonstration began with a patient on a mannequin telling nurses she was having chest pains. When his simulated vital signs deteriorated, medical professionals quickly and decisively initiated cardiopulmonary resuscitation and defibrillation according to protocol. The actual team of staff employed at Carroll Hospital demonstrated teamwork, communication and composure under pressure when managing life-saving care in the event of a real emergency.

Reymakers said simulation is the setting, and that’s how I’ve always seen it.

It is projected that 60% of training in simulation centers will benefit nurses and 40% will benefit other health professionals. Raymakers said the simulated training has many uses, from learning basic skills for nurses to improving bedside manners for doctors, and can be customized to individual needs.

You need to think about what the most important thing they need is, Raymakers said. They need self-confidence, the ability to talk to patients, and how to receive vital signs. it could be everything.

The expansion at Carroll Hospital also includes three new 3D printers that Raaymakers is expert at operating. Raymakers said 3D printing will be a boon for hospitals because it can produce replica bones and resin molds of simulated silicone body parts, and that printed designs are customizable, so it’s not. parts are better than more expensive products, he added.

Carroll Hospital owns three 3D printers that cost about $1,200, but can 3D print a single fake body part that would have cost hundreds of dollars for less than $20 in a few hours. The laymakers joked that the printers were great colleagues because they worked tirelessly at the push of a button.

The Kalart Foundation Simulation Center also has augmented reality capabilities provided by the Quest 2 and Quest 2 Pro headsets. Raymakers said virtual reality can change a mannequin’s appearance to simulate injury, a high-tech upgrade that eliminates the need to buy and apply cosmetics. He added that more virtual reality headsets are likely to be purchased once plans for an augmented reality program become clear.

Carroll Community College President James Ball said the facility will enhance nursing student education for years to come.

Ball said, “University has sim space, but it was never big enough or big enough, so there’s an opportunity to come here and partner with this beautiful resource, and it’s just a beautiful place to learn.” It will build on what we have done so far,” he said. .

A new nursing program at McDaniel University will also use the space. McDaniel President Julia Jasken said information is not yet available on when the program will begin or how it will fit into Carroll County’s existing nursing education. The program has been approved by the Maryland Higher Education Commission and will now require approval by the Maryland Board of Nursing.

