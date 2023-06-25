Google, Microsoft Azure take aim at software licensing: – Strategy





Microsoft’s licensing model is again under intense scrutiny after Google submitted comments to the US Federal Trade Commission that Microsoft locked customers in its Azure public cloud service.

Google alleges that Microsoft has created anti-competitive practices through bundling and software licensing agreements that make it difficult for customers to use anything other than its Azure infrastructure solutions.

In a letter to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) on Wednesday, Google said Microsoft’s complex contract was intended to “lock customers into its own ecosystem” and that the software giant would “limit choices.” , increasing costs for customers,” and disrupting the global digital ecosystem. According to CNBC, the world.

Microsoft and Google have not yet responded to comments on this matter as of this writing.

CRN has sent a request to the FTC, but has not received a response as of this writing.

In an email to CRN, Microsoft said it had “changed its cloud licensing terms to address licensing concerns and provide more opportunities for cloud providers.”

“More than 100 cloud providers around the world are already taking advantage of these changes, and as the latest independent data shows, competition among cloud hyperscalers remains healthy.

“Although Microsoft and Google made modest gains on AWS in the final quarter of 2022, AWS continues to be the market leader by a wide margin,” said a Microsoft spokesperson.

google vs microsoft

Google Cloud and Microsoft, the cloud computing divisions of parent company Google, have been battling for cloud market share around the world for years.

Both Google Cloud and Microsoft provide cloud infrastructure and essential cloud services to thousands of businesses of all shapes and sizes through their own data centers.

The two tech giants are pitting Microsoft Office 365 and Google Workspace on many fronts, including collaboration and productivity.

Both companies not only offer similar cybersecurity products, but also compete head-on in the emerging market of generative artificial intelligence (AI) on both the consumer and enterprise fronts.

Additionally, Google and Microsoft compete for channel partner mindshare for MSPs, system integrators, resellers, and cloud consultants who sell their products and services to customers around the world.

According to data from Synergy Research Group, as of Q1 2023, Google Cloud will hold 10% of the global cloud market share, followed by Microsoft with 23%, and Amazon Web Services with 32%. increase.

CRN details five things Google and Microsoft partners, investors, and customers should know about Google’s allegations against Microsoft’s licensing practices.

Google: Microsoft’s ‘complex web’ and licensing stifle competition

Google submitted comments to the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) on June 21, saying Microsoft is using software licensing restrictions to keep customers locked in its public cloud, Azure infrastructure and services. said it does.

Google said Microsoft uses its Windows Server and Microsoft Office products to keep its customers on Azure.

Google accuses Microsoft of putting licensing terms into its Office 365 software suite to lock customers into separate contracts with its Azure cloud server business.

Google says Microsoft’s goal is to gain more control and market share in the cloud computing market by making it harder for customers to use anything but Azure infrastructure.

According to CNBC, Google said Microsoft’s licensing restrictions are a “complicated web” that prevents companies from diversifying their enterprise software vendors.

“[Microsoft is] Not only does this force customers into a monolithic cloud model, it also limits choice, increases costs for customers, and disrupts a growing and thriving digital ecosystem in the United States and around the world,” Google said.

Google’s comments to the FTC were sent in response to a commission request for comment on potential anti-competitive strategies in the large cloud computing industry.

Google, Microsoft allege national security risks

Google reportedly said in its FTC filing that Microsoft’s license management and customer lock-in tactics pose national security risks.

Specifically, Google highlighted cyberattacks involving Microsoft products, such as the large-scale SolarWinds breach three years ago.

In 2020, suspected Russian government hackers shocked the entire IT industry with access to US government agencies, critical infrastructure entities and private sector organizations via a supply chain attack on SolarWinds’ Orion network monitoring platform. .

This attack allowed the hackers to compromise Microsoft’s own products and further attacks on other victims such as Microsoft Office 365.

Microsoft did not respond to requests for comment on the matter.

European cloud providers have raised similar concerns with Google

Last year, a group of foreign cloud providers filed a lawsuit for antitrust violations over Microsoft’s software licenses, including charging third-party cloud providers additional fees to run the software, and Google similarly publicized its concerns. expressed to

A trade group of 24 cloud computing providers, called the European Cloud Infrastructure Service Providers, says that as European customers look to move to the cloud, Microsoft will use its dominant position in productivity software to provide choice. claimed to be restricting and raising prices.

The European cloud ecosystem has been irreparably damaged by Microsoft’s new contractual terms, which went into effect in October 2022, according to the group.

In October, in an effort to allay antitrust concerns in Europe, Microsoft launched a global change to its partner program aimed at making it easier to outsource hosting infrastructure, but the change is still overshadowed by Google. criticized.

This change includes a new partner program for “hosters” that eliminates the need for a separate license to virtualize Windows 10 and 11 on customer’s or outsourcer’s servers, allowing major Removed the ability to outsource certain licenses in cloud vendor data centers and newer Windows Servers. Virtual Core License. Microsoft also promised 1- and 3-year subscription options for Windows Server, Remote Desktop Services (RDS), and SQL Server for partners in the Cloud Solution Provider program.

Marcus Jadotte, Google Cloud’s vice president of government affairs and policy, said at the time that Microsoft’s changes continue to keep customers trapped in the company’s cloud.

“The promise of the cloud is flexible, resilient computing with no contractual lock-in,” Jadot tweeted.

“Customers should be able to move freely between platforms and choose the technology that is best for them, not what is best for Microsoft.”

Jadotte added, “Google Cloud believes in openness and continues to earn customer trust by promoting the security, costs and benefits of using multiple cloud providers.”

“We urge all cloud providers to avoid customer lock-in and compete on technology merit.”

Lobbying groups urged FTC to pay more attention to Microsoft

Google’s comments to the FTC are at the request of the Fair Software Licensing Coalition.

It’s a lobbying group backed by tech companies that wants the FTC to pay more attention to what Microsoft does with its licenses.

In March, the FTC issued a public request for more information on the commercial practices of cloud computing providers, including issues related to their market power, competitive impact, and potential security risks. I put it out.

Complaints are just one of the elements the FTC collects before it initiates a formal investigation and must be completed before any action can be taken.

“Microsoft has a proven history of using its dominance in one market to gain a foothold and annihilate competition in another.”

“Software giants are now using the same tactics to exploit their customers’ reliance on desktop operating systems, servers and productivity software, offering customers Azure and Microsoft solutions,” said Ryan Triplett, executive director of the Coalition, in a statement. We are forcing the use of other products in our ecosystem,” it said in a statement. .

“We are asking the FTC to open an investigation into Microsoft’s anti-competitive and restrictive software licensing practices,” Triplett said.

“Any study of cloud computing in the United States would be incomplete without a closer look at Microsoft’s anti-competitive software licenses and their impact on customers.”

FTC Already Suing Microsoft Over Activision Blizzard Move

An important point to note is that Microsoft is facing several antitrust allegations in 2023. That includes blocking the European Competitive Markets Authority’s blockbuster acquisition of gaming superstar Activision Blizzard.

The FTC has filed a lawsuit to block the merger of Microsoft, the owner of the popular Xbox game console, and Activision Blizzard.

The commission argued that the move would give Microsoft’s Xbox console and cloud gaming platform exclusive access to Activision’s long list of video games, stifling competition.

If Microsoft finally completes its acquisition of Activision Blizzard, it will be one of the biggest acquisitions in gaming history.

Microsoft has appealed the ruling.

