How to add a timer to Google Slides





Adding a timer to your Google Slides presentation is a great way to time your activities and breaks. Follow this guide to add a timer to Google Slides.

To add a timer to Google Slides, follow these steps:

How to add a timer using a YouTube video in Google Slides

In some cases, you may need to add timers to your Google Slides presentations to provide an additional visual aid to your audience so that they can manage timing in specific slots of your presentation.

One way to do this is to insert a YouTube video with a countdown timer.

how to find youtube timer videos

Before continuing, you should find a suitable YouTube timer video for your presentation. Different YouTube timer videos come in different lengths and themes to suit your requirements.

You can search YouTube videos directly in Google Slides, but the search tool isn’t very advanced and you can’t preview the video. Instead, we recommend that you first find the video you want to use on YouTube.

To search for YouTube timer videos, follow these steps:

Open a new browser tab and go to the YouTube homepage. Click the search bar at the top of the page, enter a query such as “12 hour countdown timer”, and press Enter to run the search. Review the search results and select your timer video. Choose the one that fits your needs based on length, format and appearance. Notice the title of the video. you’ll have to find it later. How to insert a YouTube video into Google Slides

Once you’ve found a suitable timer video, the next step is to insert it into your Google Slides presentation.

To insert a YouTube video into your Google Slides presentation:

Open your Google Slides presentation and go to the slide where you want to add a timer.on the toolbar[挿入]from the menu[ビデオ]Choose.[ビデオの挿入]In the window, enter the title or keyword of the YouTube timer video you found earlier into the search bar.at the top[Enter]key. In the search results, click the desired YouTube timer video,[挿入]Click. After inserting the video, resize and position it as desired on your slide.How to set video playback options

Google Slides offers several options for playing embedded videos, allowing you to control when and how the video plays during your presentation.

To access and customize video playback options in Google Slides:

Select the YouTube timer video in your Google Slides presentation.displayed in the toolbar[形式オプション]Click the button.[形式オプション]in the window,[ビデオ再生]Expand the section.as your preferred play mode[再生 (クリック時)]or[再生 (自動)]Choose. . again,[再生 (手動)]You can also manually start a timer video during your presentation by selecting as needed,[オーディオをミュート]Enable the option to prevent video sound from playing during presentations.

Any changes you make are immediately applied to the video. Changes to Google Slides are automatically saved.

How to use timer extensions and add-ons in Google Slides

Google Slides does not have a built-in timer feature, but timer extensions and add-ons can be used to achieve the same goal.

How to install the slide timer extension in Google Chrome

The Slides Timer extension is a popular Google Chrome extension that allows you to easily add timers to your Google Slides presentations. You can also use the Slide Timer extension for Microsoft Edge.

To install the Slide Timer extension:

First, open Google Chrome. Visit the Slides Timer extension page in the Chrome Web Store.[Chrome に追加]Click to install the extension. Restart your browser to make sure the extension is active.

After installing the extension, a timer icon will appear in the slide presentation toolbar. You can use this icon to add a timer to your slide.

How to use the slide timer extension in Google Slides

Install the Slides Timer extension for Google Chrome and use it to add timers to your presentations.

To use the slide timer extension in Google Slides:

Open a Google Slides presentation in Chrome (with the Slide Timer extension installed and active). Select the slide where you want to insert the timer. In a new or existing text box, create a minute and second timer using the following format:<0:00>>. The counter counts down from the specified timer until it reaches zero.<0:00->The same effect can be achieved using > . Alternatively, you can do something like this:<0:00+>> , where the plus means that the timer counts up from the specified starting point value. You can also use a more advanced format like this: > Use a 12-hour timer that displays hours, minutes and seconds. Other formats are available on the Slide Timer page in the Chrome Web Store. When you preview your presentation, the extension converts these placeholder timers into actual active timers. You can press d to pause the timer or e to reset the timer. Adjust the timing of your Google Slides presentation

By following the steps above, you can easily add timers to Google Slides using videos and browser extensions. They are useful as a visual aid to time during presentations and are great for scheduling activities and breaks.

Want to improve your presentation? Grouping objects in Google Slides makes it easy to change slides without losing your layout. You can also create new Google Slides templates to reuse the styles in other presentations.

If you want to switch from PowerPoint, you can easily convert your PowerPoint presentation to Google Slides. Remember that formatting and transition settings will be transferred later.

