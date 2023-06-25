Revolutionizing Education with Technology: TinyTap at ISTE 2023





In recent years, the International Society for Educational Technology (ISTE) Conference has emerged as the premier annual gathering of educators, innovators and technology enthusiasts from around the world. The upcoming ISTE 2023 will continue this tradition as a hub for educational technology innovation and a platform for exploring innovative technologies that have the potential to redefine education as we know it. It is expected to work.

This year’s conference will explore the potential of technologies ranging from artificial intelligence to blockchain, and examine the role of technology in creating more immersive, inclusive and effective learning experiences. Notable attendees include his TinyTap, a pioneer in the edtech space known for its creative approach to learning.

The event included Saswan Jabbar (IDEA Teacher of the Year Award), Abran Maldonado (New York City Media Lab and Associate Director of AI), Sharif Elmekki (Founder and CEO of the Center for Black Educators) There will also be prominent speakers such as We share valuable insights and experiences from many years in the field. It’s also worth noting that industry giants Google and Microsoft are sponsoring the event.

Pioneering a New Era of EdTech

TinyTap is a company that has always pushed the boundaries of traditional education, transforming the way children learn. With the world’s largest library of educational games created by teachers, we are at the forefront of educational innovation. Additionally, the company recently merged with Animoca Brands to leverage blockchain technology to build an open education system, further cementing its position as a game changer in the industry.

TinyTaps’ existing interface offers a wide range of educational games and courses for different age groups and subjects. From math and language to social skills and science, we offer a comprehensive learning experience that combines education and entertainment. The platform has over 200,000 activities and courses created by teachers, therapists and educational experts around the world and supports multiple languages ​​such as English, Spanish and French, making it truly global. It is a learning resource.

Over the past decade, the project’s mission has been to decentralize education by connecting teachers and families around the world and enabling them to meet their learning needs independently of governments and corporations. A recent partnership with Animoca Brands introduces publisher NFTs, effectively bringing education to her Web3. This integration aims to take TinyTap to the next level by integrating TinyTap with blockchain and tokenizing the learning process.

Supporters can endorse a curriculum subject by purchasing ownership of the subject domain and enjoy the revenue generated from content hosted on their domain. A content creator can own content by generating it as her NFT and host or sell it on the subject domain, thus earning direct revenue without needing TinyTap as an intermediary. From childhood to college, students learning with TinyTap can store their credentials on the blockchain and get access passes to additional content.

TinyTap turns screen time into an active learning experience, allowing educators to teach with interactive games for free, create games, and sell courses directly via Tiny Courses.

A collaborative approach to learning

TinyTap is pioneering a new era of collaborative learning as a launching partner of Open Campus. Open Campus is a community-driven protocol envisioning a modern, global and inclusive educational space where educators, content creators, parents and students can work together. This effort is backed by a consortium of partners including Animoca Brands, TinyTap, GEMS Education, Liberty City Ventures, Dalton Learning Lab and more.

Unlike traditional edtech approaches that simply digitize established curricula, Open Campus leverages Web3 technology to enable communities to create, own and promote content they deem necessary. In essence, the platform helps break through the limitations of existing technical frameworks that normally serve well-established national curricula.

looking to the future

TinyTap’s participation in ISTE 2023 is a testament to the company’s unwavering commitment to revolutionizing education through technology. TinyTap is setting an unprecedented standard in edtech by leveraging innovative technologies such as blockchain and facilitating a collaborative learning environment through initiatives such as Open Campus. As anticipation for ISTE 2023 grows, it’s clear that projects like TinyTap are poised to have a major impact on the future of education, especially as more and more people continue to gravitate towards using decentralized technology. is.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://blockchainreporter.net/revolutionizing-education-with-technology-tinytap-at-iste-2023/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos