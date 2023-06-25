Google is reportedly testing online games for YouTube





YouTube could move from being a place to watch other people play video games to being a gaming platform.

The streaming company has begun testing an online gaming product, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Friday, citing an email sent to employees at Google, the parent company of YouTube.

Google recently invited employees to test Playables, a YouTube product that allows users to play games on mobile devices and desktops, according to the report.

The WSJ pointed out that YouTube is already popular among gamers and has taken the lead with Amazon’s Twitch in the live-streaming gaming market. According to the company’s blog post, YouTube will have over 2 trillion gaming-related views in 2022.

Gaming has long been a focus on YouTube, a company spokesperson told PYMNTS. We were constantly experimenting with new features, but nothing to announce at this time.

Last year, Google announced plans to shut down Stadia, the company’s video game streaming service, and while the platform is built on a strong technical foundation, it hasn’t captured as much user attention as we’d hoped. I said in a blog entry that I didn’t.

The news comes at a time when many platforms are embracing streaming games while other players, including Amazon, are rethinking their streaming video game strategy.

During its April earnings call, Netflix co-CEO Greg Peters answered analysts’ questions about the streaming giant’s progress on its video game efforts. Netflix has come close to the best in figuring out what works and how it can attract new subscribers through games.

Peters didn’t give specific numbers on subscriber retention, but said the company has developed 55 games on the platform. and said it plans to release 40 more games this year.

He argued that games could attract subscriptions to streaming services, and that the company is looking to build Netflix’s brand on games rather than looking for ways to monetize the games themselves. bottom.

The best thing for us is to really focus on our core efforts, and for us at this point, that’s how we bring games and games based on their IP directly to our members and fans of that IP. , Peters told analysts.

Meanwhile, like many streaming services, YouTube has also raised its subscription prices, a decision that could be plagued as consumers are forced to make tough choices with inflation.

According to the April 2023 Subscription Commerce Readiness Report jointly produced by PYMNTS and Sticky.io, cost is the top driver for cancellations, with 56% of consumers not subscribing within the last 12 months for this reason. finished.

