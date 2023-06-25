Google gives ‘Find My Device’ a new logo





This summer, Google will leverage the more than 1 billion Android devices out there to find tracker tags and headphones. As part of this, we have a new “Find My Device” logo.

For years, the icon for Android’s Find My Device app was a white pin with a phone in the center on a green background. This conveyed the map-based nature of the application. In 2022, Google made adjustments to remove shadows and better match other modern logos.

When the Find My Device app was overhauled by Material You in February, we found it odd that the green icon hadn’t changed.

Then I discovered the new “Find My Device” logo. Google continues the map/location motif with a crosshair design in four corporate colors that evokes radar and scanning. It’s not as literal as it was in previous versions, but Find My Device is no longer just for phones, it didn’t work for a while with the addition of tablets, watches and headphones.

The obvious visual downside is that the logo blends in with the sea of ​​other blue/red/yellow/green icons on your phone. Retaining the green color would have evoked a certain sense of security and Android to better distinguish this app, especially since it’s an app you might be looking for in a panic. Recently, Google has indicated that it will not introduce his four-color design to apps like Play Books. However, Google Authenticator and Arts & Culture have clearly gone in different directions.

This icon will likely appear when the Find My Device network launches later this summer. Google will be able to show the location of tracker tags, headphones (released at a later date), and mobile devices. The app will guide you by playing a sound when something is near.

Google says that “location data crowdsourced from its network is end-to-end encrypted and Google cannot view it or use it for any other purpose,” adding that the built-in Details of privacy protection features will be announced before launch.

Dylan Roussel contributed to this article.

