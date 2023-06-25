Prompt: How will generative AI affect knowledge work?





Business leaders are talking about generative AI. To keep up with this fast-moving and transformative topic, The Prompt delivers weekly observations from our work with customers and partners, as well as the latest AI happenings at Google. In this issue, Philip Moyer, his Global Vice President of AI and Business Solutions at Google Cloud, discusses how generative AI can impact knowledge work.

A recurring theme in discussing generative AI is that knowledge workers may find the disruption of this technology particularly acute.

For example, according to a recent McKinsey report, generative AI is having a greater impact on knowledge work, occupations requiring higher wages and educational requirements compared to other types of jobs. This assessment is just one of many similar arguments, in which observers wonder how generative AI will change the work of writers, engineers, corporate strategists, lawyers, and even doctors. I am constantly wondering.

Of course, such explanations tend to be exaggerated. Generative AI is impressive, but it’s a very young technology, so it’s a perfect time to let the hype run a little wild. If you’ve read the links embedded above or followed AI trends on social media, you’ve seen all sorts of anxiety about automating everything.

But using AI to automate or enhance different aspects of a job is very different from automating the job as a whole.

For example, earlier in this series, we described a New York attorney who made the mistake of treating a general-purpose AI assistant like an experienced paralegal. As generative AI becomes more prominent in knowledge work, the value of human expertise and skills will not disappear, but the way people apply their skills and expertise will certainly evolve.

Focus on enhancing human workflows

We have already seen early signs of how these evolutions will play out. One study that evaluated human agents using AI assistants in a call center found that inexperienced employees benefited more than experienced employees, and that there was a significant difference between low-skilled and skilled employees. productivity gap is closing. It’s easy to imagine a version of this trend occurring, for example, in repetitive writing tasks or coding exercises. Similarly, as industry-tailored generative models become more popular and AI assistants become more sophisticated, the number of people who can complete domain-specific work without specialized training or certification is likely to increase. .

At the same time, it’s important not to go crazy. Generative AI helps inexperienced writers turn lists of ideas into coherent articles. And with skillful prompting and human corrections, articles can still express a lot of personality and style. But while AI assistants won’t replace skilled writers in the near future, they may help many writers work more efficiently and enjoyably. The same is true for most skilled developers and other knowledge work domains.

Consider potential uses of generative AI for generating social media content. AI assistants can generate large numbers of potential posts. Many, if not most, probably meet the basic usable thresholds. Some are very smart and insightful, some are not. Especially without expert direction and correction, AI-generated text can be formulaic and repetitive across many outputs, so nothing can be more effective than a skilled writer at scale. There is a nature.

The goal is not to automate the production of social media, but rather to let humans brainstorm and iterate, integrate different analyzes to make them easier for humans to understand, speed up research, and otherwise empower employees. to help improve the productivity of I’ve talked a few times about the importance of humans in loops, but the common phrase seems to underestimate the issue. For use cases like this, it’s important to augment human workflows with AI instead of looping humans into AI-enabled workflows.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cloud.google.com/blog/transform/prompt-how-will-generative-ai-affect-knowledge-work The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos