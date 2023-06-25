My go-to camera settings for capturing the smoothest cell phone videos.just don’t abuse





June Wang/ZDNET

At a recent family gathering, my dad showed off a series of videos he recorded during his recent trip to Las Vegas. In particular, the scene of panning from casino to casino while riding the Strip caught most people’s attention. Movement was noticeably smoother than in other clips he shot, making the neon glowing signs around the corner even easier to read.

He was as surprised as we were. Either his hands were secretly made of steel, or there was still steel left in his nearly four-year-old iPhone 11.

It was probably the latter (sorry Dad). It was clear to my trained eye that the video was being recorded at his 60 frames per second (fps). Fps refers to the number of times the camera captures frames per second of her.

Remember flipbooks that animate as you turn the pages? A camera that records at 60fps can be thought of as a 60-page flipbook. The more pages, the smoother the visuals.

By default, smartphones record at 30fps, which is still good enough for everyday videos. In fact, most movies and digital content are captured at 24fps or 30fps. Naturally, car chase scenes and camera shake look more dramatic.

But if you want the smoothest video, especially if your smartphone is your only camera gear, here’s how to dial up to 60.

How to change your phone’s video recording settings

It’s only recently that Apple finally moved the iPhone’s camera settings into the camera app itself, which makes changing things like fps a lot easier. Because of this, I’m wondering if my father accidentally switched from 30 fps to 60 fps when he recorded the video.

To change the fps setting, you must first switch from photo mode to video mode by swiping the bottom carousel or tapping the label. Then tap between 30 and 60 in the upper right corner to adjust the number of frames captured per second.

For even greater clarity, you can also tap that label to switch from HD (1080p resolution) recording to 4K.

On your Android device, open the Camera app, switch to Video mode, and tap Recording Settings to open a list of resolution and fps values.

As with iPhones, default video recording should be set to HD (1080p) at 30fps. Switch the fps value to 60 for the smoothest capture.

Why You Shouldn’t Always Record at 60fps

There is one big caveat to be aware of when recording at 60fps instead of 30fps, and that is file size. Since mobile phones are capturing twice as many frames, 60fps video consumes more storage and often hits recording time limits when going up to 4K.

So if you have limited internal memory or cloud storage, or don’t plan to back up your footage to an external drive, be more conservative (and careful) when recording video at higher frame rates. recommend to.

