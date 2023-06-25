Why is my homepage not indexed? Google explains





Google’s Search Relations team of experts Martin Splitt, John Mueller, and Gary Illyes share insights into why websites’ homepages aren’t indexed in the latest episode of the podcast “Search Off The Record.” doing.

Discussions revolved around technical and non-technical issues that could cause a website’s homepage to disappear from Google’s search results.

Technical reasons and solutions

If the home page of your website is not indexed, it indicates a serious technical problem.

Iries says:

“A new site, especially the homepage, should be very easy to index. If it doesn’t index, it definitely points to a bigger problem.”

This issue may be due to some potential technical issues.

Googlebot may not be able to access your website. It’s possible that his robots.txt file is blocking his Googlebot. The home page URL may not link to other pages.

To fix these issues, check your server logs to see if Googlebot is crawling your homepage.

Next, check your robots.txt file, which tells Googlebot which pages to crawl. Remove any directives that block the home page, such as the noindex meta tag.

Canonicalization issues can be another potential issue if the home page redirects or canonicalizes to another page. In such cases, Google will index the canonical page instead of the homepage. Therefore, it is important to check for unnecessary redirects from your home page.

Finally, make sure the links are back to the home page from the internal pages of your website. If visitors can’t easily navigate to your home page, Googlebot can’t either.

Non-technical reasons and solutions

Non-technical reasons may prevent your homepage from being indexed.

If your homepage contains placeholder content such as template text, copyright notices, or graphics under construction, Google may choose not to index your page.

Google generally likes to index content that provides valuable information. This means that you should follow Google’s helpful content guidelines when creating your homepage.

I also pointed out that due to canonicalization and hreflang issues, if your homepage is canonicalized to a different URL, it may appear that your homepage is not indexed.

Finally, if a site has previously hosted spammy or low-quality content, its homepage may be blocked for policy reasons. In such cases, Google may need to review your site before allowing your homepage to be indexed again.

patience is the key

Both technical and non-technical issues can prevent your website’s homepage from being indexed by Google. Identifying and resolving these issues requires patience and careful troubleshooting.

Technical issues such as crawler blocks, canonicalization errors, and missing internal links can be resolved by reviewing server logs, auditing redirects, and improving site architecture.

Non-technical issues with placeholder content, previous spam penalties, and new site delays can be addressed by improving the quality of your content, requesting a re-review, and giving Googlebot enough time to crawl your site. You can solve it.

The key is not to get discouraged, but to take advantage of the opportunity to improve your website’s technical underpinnings, content quality, and user experience.

By addressing indexing issues thoroughly, you’ll build a more robust and Google-friendly site in the long run.

Featured image generated by the author using Midjourney.

Source: Google search off the record

