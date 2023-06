SourceFuse’s upcoming global webinar “Modernize. Optimize. Monetize.”

Live webinars with AWS guest speakers

Speakers: Dipak Thekke, Business Development Lead, Modernization, AWS India, Sriwantha Attanayake, Principal Partner Solutions Architect, AWS Australia

June 28, 2023, 3:30 PM AEST | 11:00 AM PT

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — SourceFuse, a leading provider of cloud-native bespoke solutions and services for the enterprise, is pleased to announce its upcoming webinar “Modernize” . optimization. “Monetization: Windows Workloads on AWS” on June 28, 2023. Featuring two of his distinguished AWS guest speakers, this webinar is a must-read for business leaders, CEOs, and IT decision makers looking to leverage the power of cloud technology to propel their organizations forward. It’s an event. Forward.

source fuse logo

register here

what:

Staying ahead of the competition in today’s fast-paced business environment requires modernization, optimization and monetization strategies. This webinar brings together experts from AWS and SourceFuse to provide valuable insights on leveraging cloud technologies to drive business growth and innovation, addressing a wide range of topics including:

Modernize, Optimize and Monetize Legacy Windows Systems: Modernize and optimize legacy Windows systems to drive up to 40%* of business growth and innovation while unlocking new monetization opportunities Explore proven strategies.

Running Windows Workloads on AWS: Find out why AWS is so well suited for running Windows workloads, offering scalability and flexibility while reducing your total cost of ownership by up to 35%*.

Break free from hardware refresh and licensing restrictions: Learn how to overcome the challenges posed by hardware refresh cycles and long-term licensing agreements, enabling your organization to scale without limits.

Robust security and compliance during migration: Maintain robust security and compliance throughout the migration process, ensure data protection, and gain insights to meet regulatory requirements.

story continues

*SourceFuse was able to achieve these improvements for its customers with the support of AWS. Potential results may vary slightly depending on actual use cases.

In this webinar, we will discuss Windows Server 2012 End of Support (EOS) considerations, paths to refactor Windows applications from .NET Framework to .NET Core/.NET 6+ on AWS, comparisons with AWS, and other important topics. We will also cover the topic. It’s better than Azure in terms of advantages and benefits.

access:

Don’t miss this opportunity to hear about the SourceFuse experience and learn from AWS experts to gain a competitive edge in the market.register here

About Sourcefuse

Media contact:

Vaidant Singh, CMO, SourceFuse, Phone: +1-800-578-3873, [email protected]

Sision

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/discover-how-enterprises-can-save-millions-by-modernizing-legacy-tech-at-sourcefuses-upcoming-global- webinar-modernize-optimize-monetize-301861083.html

sauce

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/discover-enterprises-save-millions-modernizing-220000898.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos