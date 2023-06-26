How to take hands-free photos with Google Pixel





With the June 2023 feature addition, you can now take hands-free photos with your Google Pixel smartphone. At least Google calls this feature “hands-free”. This still involves a lot of hands, as you’ll see in the walkthrough later on this page. I also think that in many situations where you’ll use this (selfies, etc.) you’ll actually need both hands because you’ll be holding the phone.

So when Google says “hands-free” what it really means is that you don’t have to tap the screen or press the side/shutter button. You get the point.

Hands-free photography is basically just a camera feature where you raise your hand to start the camera timer. This has been a feature on Samsung devices for a while now, and he’s happy to finally see it on the Pixel.

The cool thing about this feature is that it’s not just a selfie feature, it works with both the front and rear cameras. This is certainly great for taking selfies with the front camera, but it means it can also apply to those who take selfies the old fashioned way of taking selfies in the mirror. Also great for group shots. This means that once you have a camera, you don’t have to run back to the group to turn off the timer, just walk back to the group and raise your hand to trigger the timer. wonderful!

One of the reasons Google Pixel phones are the best phones is because of regular feature additions like this one. Other main features that come with this drop are cinematic wallpapers and emoji wallpapers. Both are pretty cool, but as I explained in the movie wallpaper tutorial, some users (myself included) didn’t actually get the movie wallpaper due to a glitch in the update. ,It’s the worst.

Still, it’s great to see so many useful and fun features added while we’re looking forward to Android 14.

Note: You don’t need the top of the line Google Pixel 7 Pro to use this feature. However, it is limited to Pixel 6 and newer phones.

How to take hands-free photos with your Google Pixel phone

This feature was delivered as part of Google’s June 2023 feature drop. So make sure your phone is running the latest version of Android. If you need help, we’ll show you how to update your Android.

1. Open the camera and set the timer

(Image: ©Future)

Open the Camera app and tap Settings. Then tap the timer for 3 seconds or 10 seconds to set the timer. Close the settings pane.

2. Raise your hand

(Image: ©Future)

No, you are not taking an oath, but pretend you are. Raise your hand so that your palm is facing the camera. A white box will appear around your hand and change color to indicate that your phone has recognized your hand and the timer has been triggered.

that’s it. Please strike a pose as the timer countdown begins. quick!

If you’d like a more Google-themed guide, we’ve got you covered. Here’s how to check your Android’s battery health to see how well your phone’s battery is holding up. We will also show you how to migrate your data from Android to Android so that you can easily set up your new device. Want to dig a little deeper into AI? Learn how to use Google Bard!

