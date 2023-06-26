From the Google Globo Headquarters Building: 7 Iconic Properties You’ve Already Seen Belonging to the FII





In recent years, property funds have become the most accessible option for those seeking passive income from rentals and those who do not necessarily have the funds to purchase a property. But even for those who do, the FII offers access to exclusive real estate sets.

Eduardo Mira, an investment analyst and real estate fund enthusiast, said few people have half a billion reais to invest in something more sophisticated when buying real estate (usually rental homes and apartments). As I remember this, I say: FII gives you access to the best properties for less money.

One example is the Ptio Victor Malzoni building on Calle Brigadeiro Faria Lima in São Paulo (SP), known as the financial center of the country.

Any passer-by will be sure to notice the construction of one of the site’s tenants, the nearly 23,000-square-meter site with two towers, better known as the Google building.

Edifcio Ptio Victor Malzoni, na avenida Faria Lima (zona sul de SP)

In September 2021, FII BlueMacaw Catua Triple A (BLCA11) acquired 35% of the property for R$364 million. Another real estate fund, Pateo Bandeirantes ([ativo=PATB11]) also owns a 32% stake in the building, which was built in 2013 and has a triple-A classification, the highest building code.

In the case of BLCA11, a share of the fund costing around R$125 will allow investors to acquire a portion of the portfolio of these FIIs and share a portion of the rents generated from properties within the portfolio in the form of: You can get your rights. About dividends.

That’s why it’s much easier to buy real estate fund quotas at 10, 50 or 100 reais than to buy real estate, stresses Mira, a well-known analyst.

Expensive, sophisticated and (mostly) well located

If you are inside the Google Building and follow the Brigadeiro Faria Lima Avenue towards Vila Ormupia Pinheiros, in 2.5 kilometers you will encounter another landmark of the area, the Faria Lima Plaza.

Faria Lima Plaza Building, Largo da Batata (west zone of SP) Source: Divulgao

With a footprint of approximately 33,000 square meters, the property was delivered last year and is part of the XP Properties Portfolio (XPPR11), which owns 30% of the development.

About 12,500 square meters of the part belonging to the fund is currently occupied by companies such as Shopee, Uber, Cescon and Warren.

Via Faria Lima and Via Juscelino Kubitschek are an integrated area of ​​the high-end office segment, attracting large companies and multinationals as tenants, said Giancarlo Giancarlo, CEO of SiiLA, a data platform for the real estate market. Nikatro explains. [Estas caractersticas] The lower risk of slab returns, increased vacancies, and consequent dividend declines can provide greater security for potential investors, he recalls.

The One building supports Mr. Nikatro’s claims. Built in 2012, the property is extremely popular and the set is frequently the subject of offers for purchase.

This space with unmistakable style is located on Via Ministro Gesno Cardoso, close to the trendy center between Via Faria Lima and Via Juscelino Kubitschek.

The One building in Vila Nova Conceio (South Zone of SP)

Among the owners of the property are real estate funds Putria Edificios Corporativos (PATC11) and FII The One (ONEF11), which own 1,826 sqm and 6,015 sqm of space respectively. .

Shareholders of these funds will receive rental payments from companies such as Banco do Brasil, Austral Segradora, Italac, Turner, Fidessa and China Telecom in proportion to the investments made.

The (ONEF11) portion of the property was recently revalued, increasing the fair value of the space by 13% to R$34,000 per square meter.

FII real estate goes beyond offices

Law 8668, which created real estate funds, celebrates its 30th anniversary this Sunday (25th) and the FII market has undergone many transformations over the past 30 years.

There are now FIIs focused on managing office and rural real estate such as distribution warehouses, hospitals, bank branches and even cemeteries. The shopping department remains one of the most traditional.

São Paulo still has many examples of commercial properties that are part of real estate fund portfolios. Among them is Cidade Jardim, one of São Paulo’s leading luxury centers he opened in 2008.

Shopping Cidade Jardim, Pinheiros Waterfront (South Zone of SP)

Earlier this month, JHSF (JHSF3) increased its stake in the development by acquiring a further 33% of the 39,000 square meter commercial property.

But for just over 100 reais, it is possible, for example, to buy a stake in XP Mall (XPML11), which owns 17% of Cidade Jardim in Marginal do Pinheiros, one of São Paulo’s main thoroughfares. .

As a matter of fact, in the Morumbi region, anyone who has already passed through Marginal do Pinheiros surely turned their heads to look for TV Globo’s establishment. But now it is possible not only to observe, but also to own part of the Platinum Venus headquarters in São Paulo.

From the end of 2021, the development occupied by the telecommunications giant will belong to real estate fund Vinci Offices (VINO11), allowing smaller investors to have Brazilian audience leaders as tenants.

Located in the Çukri Zaidan district, the property covers an area of ​​approximately 40,000 square meters and has a 15-year contract with the TV station.

TV Globo headquarters in São Paulo, located on the Pinheiros waterfront in the south district of São Paulo City (Photo: Lucas Sampaio/InfoMoney)

Ricardo Natali, financial educator and founder of the Leclos FC channel, also believes FIIs are a great option for investors looking to generate additional income from rent, given the diversity of the portfolio.

For investors, especially those with a long-term focus, the FII market now offers an excellent option for accumulating equity, building wealth and eventually living off the income distributed from real estate funds. says he.

Other properties belonging to FII, already seen

Anyone who has attended an event at the São Paulo Jockey Club, also in Marginal do Pinheiros, should not fail to notice the imposing El Dorado Business Tower opposite the traditional São Paulo space. prize.

Eldorado Business Tower Building on the waterfront of Pinheiros (west zone of SP) Source: Galeria Da Arquitetura

With a GLA of 45.4 thousand meters, this 23-story building was built in 2009 and meets Triple A building codes.

FII BTG Pactual Corporate Office Fund (BRCR11) owns 34% of the property, with companies such as Linkedin, Embraer and Chubb participating as tenants.

Readers who follow financial market news may have seen a photo of Banco do Brasil’s headquarters in Brasria. This photo shows coverage of a financial institution.

Green Towers Building (Brasilia)

Already a symbol of BB, the 75.8 thousand square meter building belongs to the Green Towers Real Estate Fund (GTWR11).

The Fund’s lease agreement with the bank will expire in November 2028 and will be recalculated by the General Market Price Index (IGP-M).

In June, GTWR11 investors received 0.79 reais per share, which is currently priced at around 79 reais. Dividends distributed by the fund correspond to a 1% return per month.

The properties shown above are just an example of the Real Estate Fund’s current portfolio. Currently, there are over 430 of his FIIs listed on B3, the Brazilian Stock Exchange. Some portfolios include dozens of properties spread across the country.

