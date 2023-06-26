Chromebook X’ and ‘Chromebook Plus’ could be the next big thing in Google’s ChromeOS





What you need to know According to the Chromium Gerrit commitment, Google is preparing new brands for certain types of Chromebooks. These are most likely for Chromebooks with high-end hardware such as the Dragonfly Pro. A “Chromebook X” device might show something different. It may have a boot logo and accompanying branding on the device.

Over the past few years, there have been several Chromebooks on the market with specs that rival the best Windows laptops. But it looks like Google is preparing to differentiate these with a specific branding known as “Chromebook X.”

As spotted by 9to5Google, the “Chromebook X” branding will be on a particularly powerful Chromebook. According to the Chromium Gerrit commit comments, these devices should have certain specs like minimum RAM, “camera definition”, “camera definition”, etc. [and] View properties. ”

Nothing about their specific contents is shown. However, 9to5Google points out that the targeted Chromebook X branded models will feature AMD’s Zen 2+ and Zen 3 chips and Intel’s 12th generation processors.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick/Android Central)

But there is more to this story. For Intel 12th generation chips, there are actually two different boards he is compatible with. There are traditional Intel Core i3, i5, and i7 options, but it looks like Google is planning to feature Intel’s N-series processors.

Traditionally, Intel’s N-series chips have been reserved for the best cheap Chromebooks. However, Intel has made strides with its low-end SoCs, which are much more performant than the previous generation. But while the performance has improved, it’s unlikely to be on Chromebooks with Thunderbolt 4 and other features found on high-end Chromebooks.

Another finding is that these differentiated models may have “unique features” that are not so widely available. This includes support for up to 16 virtual desks, live captions, audio isolation, and more.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick/Android Central)

Rather surprisingly, there are additional features that are said to be available only on Chromebook X models. Specifically, Google is working on “a set of specific ‘Time Of Day’ wallpapers and screen savers that change appearance throughout the day.”

Adding more credence to the theory that Google might introduce different brands for certain models, Chrome Unboxed folks found something pretty interesting. Chromium Gerrit has recently changed to add references to both “CBX” and “Chromebook Plus”.

(Image credit: Chromium Gerrit)

The former is probably just a shortened version of the Chromebook X, but the Chromebook Plus is what you’ll see if you buy one of these Chromebooks. As you can see in the screenshot above, the message Welcome to Chromebook Plus is displayed, and “CBX” is used as the identifier for the displayed message.

Another Chromium Gerrit commit suggests that the Chromebook Plus won’t actually be branded on the hardware. Instead, they may be “soft branded” devices, with branding appearing within the packaging and software.

A “Chromebook X” or “Chromebook Plus” branded device is unlikely to be released until later this year, which is also backed up by a source who told 9to5Google. This raises the question of whether options such as the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 and HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook will have unique features. No guaranteed answer is provided, but some notes suggest that “legacy” models may gain access to these features in future updates.

We may not have to wait long for an official announcement from Google. Many of the mentioned changes could be introduced with ChromeOS 115, but it’s unclear which of his Chromebooks will adopt this new branding.

HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook

Definition of Premium Chromebook

HP’s Dragonfly Pro Chromebook may not be for everyone, but if you want the best ChromeOS experience, it’s definitely for you. It has a beautiful 14-inch display, 16GB of RAM, and a tactile trackpad.

