A Game Changer for SEO: Harnessing the Power of Google Rich Content Results





SEO is very important these days, and the more tools you have to increase your visibility, the better. So today I’m going to talk about Google Rich Content and how to implement it on your website.

What are Google Rich Content Results?

Simply put, Google is basically a crawling machine that reads a URL and its content and tries to figure out how to query this content in a way that makes it visible to everyone on the web.

To help Google better understand our content and present it to end users in a more attractive way, you can provide Google with structured markup data that describes certain features of our website. This structured data is used by Google to create rich content results.

Google Rich Results Article

Studies show that the use of Google Rich Content improves CTR for many large companies. According to Google, one of them is Nestl.

Nestl measured that pages that appear as rich results in search have an 82% higher click-through rate than non-rich result pages.

Examples of websites that have implemented structured data on their sites

Types of rich content supported

Google supports a variety of markup data that produce rich content results.Some of my favorites are

Implementing Google Rich Content

To implement rich content, you must use the Schema organizational data structure in your markup and add it within your HTML. Let’s look at an example implementation of the JSON LD data type.

Enter full screen mode Exit full screen mode

The example above is from the NewsArticle schema type. You can see all available fields by searching for the data type in the Schema org.

However, you should include the minimum required fields from Google Docs. Otherwise, Google will not be able to extract the information necessary to validate your data.

Another important point to note is that content written in JSON must be displayed to the user on the website they are visiting.

For example, if you create JSON that references an article, it should be visible to the front-end user.

How can I check if my website has rich content results?

Now you have created a nice JSON object. Your articles, videos, and more are ready to appear in search results. But how do you know if the JSON is implemented correctly and if Google actually knows it?

Don’t worry, Google created a nice little tool to test if your website supports rich content and warn you if your JSON is wrong.

lastly

Think about how you can add your content as Google rich results. You can also add Q&A content to your page or add a video that showcases your product.

Rich content from Google is a great way to showcase your website in a more robust and colorful way. Occupy more space in search results and improve CTR.

Important Links:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dev.to/thanasismpalatsoukas/a-game-changer-for-seo-harnessing-the-power-of-google-rich-content-results-1ak2 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos