Money Africa Wins NSIA Innovation Award

Money Africa Financial Services has emerged as a winner of the 2023 Nigerian Government Investment Authority Innovation Awards Program.

The company won the award after a rigorous pitch session attended by 10 companies and technology entrepreneurs.

A pitching session dubbed Demo Day was held in Lagos on Saturday. The first of his 2023 NPI programs was witnessed by top executives and organizations from the technology and financial services ecosystem, including Inuwa Abdullahi, Director General of the National Information Technology Development Authority. Aminu Umar Sadiq, NSIA Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. and Abubakar Suleiman, Managing Director of Stirling Bank.

Money Africa was named the overall winner of the NSIA Innovation Awards with a prize of $25,000, while Extension Africa came in second with a prize of $17,500. LegitCar placed him third, earning $12,500. Seven other technology companies in fourth place each won $5,000.

The seven winners are Capsa, Yalo Technologies, CreditChek, truQ, Vella Finance, Apace Technology Solution, and Kobopay Technologies.

Shortly after receiving the award, Money Africa Founder and CEO Olwatshin Olaseinde praised the NSIA management team for coming up with the plan, saying the plan would enhance innovation and boost business and economic growth. Stated.

NSIA Managing Director Umar Sadid said technology is a key asset for the agency given its ability to solve real-world problems, unlock tremendous cross-border opportunities, create jobs and support growth across nations. He commented that it was an important area for growth and aspirations. economic.

He said more than 2,000 businesses and individuals have submitted entries for the program.

The aim of the program, he said, is to identify, build and fund early-stage innovative solutions that have the potential to boost economic growth, advance solutions to social problems and create jobs. It is said that

Since launching the NSIA Innovation Awards, we have received many submissions, each testifying to the boundless spirit of innovation that permeates every corner of Nigeria. Entries are as niche and multifaceted as possible.

The program will reward the winners with a total prize pool of $255,000, but the real impact extends beyond prize money and events. Our core strategy of attracting third-party capital means that many of these innovators will secure funding from a wide range of financiers. NSIA has demonstrated the ability to crowd-in incremental capital from global funding partners to meet infrastructure needs across sectors.

NITD Director Inuwa praises the NSIA management team for their brilliant ideas, while encouraging technology entrepreneurs to tackle their projects with courage and passion.

NSIA has partnered with Deloitte Nigeria, V8 Capital and others on the project. Judges include Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, CEO of Future Africa. Juliet Ehimuang, Director of Google. Outsource Global CEO Amal Hassan and Moniepoint Founder Tosin Eniolorunda. and Bosun TIjani, CEO of Co-Creation Hub.

