Relevance How technology providers build long-term relationships with their customers





A catalyst for digital transformation

Over the last few years, the adoption of digital technologies has accelerated as businesses in nearly every sector look for ways to stay in business. The pandemic has thus prompted companies to realize that being digital-first is the surest way to build a sustainable business model.

CIOs are evolving into strategic value creators for their companies

Today, the CIO has evolved into a critical partner of technology companies, which has significantly changed the role and responsibilities of the CIO.

CIOs are still responsible for managing and implementing information technology systems and overseeing technology teams, but the focus is on being a strategic business partner. As a result, they are now expected to work with executives to drive business change and innovation.

Additionally, they are considered collaborators and co-creators responsible for leveraging technology to support the business and other staff.

A diverse role means that CIOs understand the value they bring, are confident in their skills, recognize that there is room for improvement, and where they can draw on internal and external expertise. means that it must be Over the years, I have watched his CIO evolve through deep relationships with thousands of global companies across various industry sectors. As a strategic partner for our customers, we have also embarked on a transformational journey to become an experienced partner in building digital-first businesses.

Based on my experience, here are five key areas where I believe technology providers need to improve to keep up with the rapidly changing world.

Learn, listen and anticipate Gain a deep understanding of your customers’ business needs

The first step to building better customer relationships is to put yourself in their shoes and understand their needs. This requires a deep understanding of your business goals, problems and challenges. Understanding customer needs enables technology providers to tailor technology solutions to meet not only current requirements, but also customer-specific requirements that may arise in the future, thus extracting value in the process. can do.

This ability to deeply understand current needs and anticipate future needs is key to being the right partner for our customers.

personalization

Every business is at a different stage of maturity and therefore on its own digital transformation journey.

Therefore, technology transformation roadmaps must be customized to meet your specific needs. In this regard, it is important for technology providers to understand that technology is a means to solve a specific business problem for a customer, not an end in itself.

anticipation

In a rapidly changing world, businesses struggle to keep up and respond to this challenging environment in order to remain relevant to their end customers. Technology partners need to be proactive, opening new eyes and ears to customers, spotting trends, highlighting best practices, and delivering the right solutions.

Customers will benefit greatly from an experienced technology company that can better anticipate rapid change by leveraging the expertise gained by working with thousands of customers across segments and geographies.

Proactive planning for managing these changes can also be exploited as potential opportunities for the right people.

innovation engine

As the technology landscape continues to evolve, it is important for technology providers to stay up to date with new technologies and trends so that their customers realize the benefits of technological advancements.

Embracing new technologies allows technology providers to offer innovative solutions to their customers and stay ahead of their competitors. It also demonstrates the company’s commitment to innovation and its ability to adapt to changing market conditions.

co-creation

Finally, it is important for technology providers to be aware of their capabilities and limitations.

To succeed in this rapidly changing landscape, it is critical that partners bring diverse skills and capabilities in complementary ways, working together in partnership to build solutions for the future.

Co-creating with customers is a great way to build mutual trust and create long-term value for both organizations.

In summary, relevance is the foundation for enhancing the quality and health of relationships between technology providers and their customers. And those customers who can deliver superior customer experiences through their own digital transformation are already winning the battle for a share of their wallets.

The above views are those of the author.

