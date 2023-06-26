Opinion: Google will eventually delete your location data when you stop sharing your location





A reader handed me an email from Google and asked me to explain its meaning.

The message read, “Your account’s location history has been paused and you haven’t added a new location to your timeline in over a year.”

Existing Location History data in your Google Account will be deleted after September 1, 2023.

If you want to keep this data before deleting it, you have two options:

Turn on Location History in Activity controls. This keeps your data in your Google Account.

Please download a copy of this data. “

The email explains that the reader once had Location History turned on for their Google Account, but apparently turned it off at least a year ago.

Google informs readers that their data will be erased in September, and that if they wish to download a copy, they will be instructed on how to do so.

According to Google, Location History is a setting that creates a personalized map that helps you remember where you’ve been, directions to destinations, and trips.

In other words, it tracks your whereabouts by your phone’s location.

When Location History is turned on, your exact location is tracked and stored on your phone and Google servers, even if you’re not currently using the Google app.

Google says it uses your information to provide personalized experiences across Google based on where you go.

Google Location History is turned off by default and will only allow Google to see your location if you turn it on.

I used to have Location History turned on, which offered features like popping up a notification every morning and evening telling me how long it would take me to commute.

You can also see an example of this data by viewing your business page on Google Maps and viewing a graph of when your business is busiest.

I turned off Location History in 2019 because I didn’t want Google to store (sell) any information about me.

If you want to check your settings and manually delete the data, go to the Location History section of your Google Account.

Learn more about how to find and manage your Location History.Tribune News Service

