A glance at last week’s biggest retail technology roles — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Monoprix and Casino Group

Cust2Mate, a subsidiary of A2Z Smart Technologies Corp., has announced a partnership with IR2S. This was touted as the first major example of a strategy of partnering with local integrators.

The partnership aims to introduce 30,000 smart carts across French retail chains, including Monoprix and Casino Group, between 2023 and 2025.

IR2S plays a key role in managing cart installation, support and maintenance.

shopify

Shopify makes the Shop Pay checkout service available to corporate retailers outside of its platform.

This rollout is made possible through Commerce Components by Shopify (CCS), launching in 2023.

Shopify and Adyen have partnered to pursue enterprise customers based in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand, enhancing the latter’s existing integrations to accelerate enterprise connectivity and capabilities.

Shop Pay allows customers to save their email address, credit card, shipping and billing information.

This can save your customers time during checkout, especially if you’ve already opted in to Shop Pay on your Shopify store. If the store offers local pickup or delivery options, you may also choose that option.

majid al futaim

Majid Al Hutaim, a specialist in shopping malls, communities, retail and leisure groups in the Middle East, Africa and Asia, has announced a long-term partnership with shopping and financial services app Tubby.

The duo are launching a first-of-its-kind partnership to connect a buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) provider with an end-to-end shopping mall and retailer ecosystem to best serve their customers. says it can be provided.

The aim is to replicate the BNPL model of seamless customer experience and affordable convenience to the omnichannel ecosystem by offering interest-free credit on short-term installment plans.

Tubby is now available for 15% of Majid Al Futimes UAE mall tenants, specifically Mall of the Emirates, City Center Deira, City Center Mirdif and City Center Al Zahia.

Tabbys BNPL platform can also be used when shopping online with Carrefour and Majid Al Futhamz lifestyle brands such as Lululemon, Crate & Barrell, Lego Store and THAT Concept Store.

As part of the second phase of the partnership, Majid Al Futime will expand its services across GCC and its ecosystem. When using the facility in-store, customers will be given Tubby Card, Tubby’s offline payment solution, which will be further rolled out in Majid Al Futimes brands and mall tenants in the United Arab Emirates. and will be rolled out internationally.

Asda

Grocery from Asdus Gillingham Pier, Old Kent Road and Sheffield Chaucer stores will be delivered by electric vehicle, providing more than 345,000 households in the store’s watershed with greener delivery options Become.

The vehicle can travel up to 120 miles on a single charge and takes 7 hours to charge.

Asda, UK Retailer of the Year at the 2021 RTIH Innovation Awards, says using these electric vehicles will save more than 400,000 kg of CO2 (kg) annually.

Cardiff Bay and Lease customers will also soon be able to deliver groceries in fully electric vehicles, as the company has committed to electrify two more stores by the end of the year.

The move represents the first step in Asda’s ambition to completely eliminate diesel vehicles from its grocery delivery fleet by 2028.

These plans are part of a broader strategy to halve greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 as part of the Courtauld Pledge.

Unicorp Florence

SES-imagotag reports that Unicoop Firenze (a member of Coop Italia), which operates one of Italy’s largest supermarket chains, has chosen the VUSION IoT cloud platform for the digitalization of 110 stores.

This is caused by several key external factors and internal requirements that affect its operations, such as inflation, supply chain efficiency and satisfactory shelf plan compliance.

The company recognized the need to be able to respond quickly to changes in market dynamics and demand, the ability to increase the agility of real-time pricing, and the ability to keep up with the growth of e-commerce.

Unicoop Firenze chose VUSION and its solution as the tool to centrally monitor product availability on the shelf and ensure price synchronization across all channels.

Fahti

Clothing and lifestyle brands Faherty and Archive have partnered to launch Second Wave.

The new resale program will allow customers to buy and sell their favorite Fahti garments through a peer-to-peer marketplace site, listing refurbished and updated branded inventory.

Fahti Co-Founder and Chief Impact Officer Kelly Docherty said, “We have always been committed to improving circularity and are excited to partner with Archive to launch Second Wave. ‘ said.

The program offers customers multiple ways to purchase, enjoy and extend the life of their favorite Fahti items. Long-lasting quality is at the core of our business, so we believe our products will only get better with age.

As a brand that has always taken its responsibility to its customers and the planet seriously, reselling is the natural next step.

Orium

Orium, a composable commerce specialist based in North America, has launched Composable UI, an open source composable commerce accelerator.

Building on the foundation of other Orium accelerators, this project is designed to help brands learn how to build modern, composable e-commerce storefronts using best-in-class technology and best practices. It has been.

Composable UI was built to help brands move to a modular architecture based on MACH technology principles.

We provide a complete end-to-end e-commerce experience aimed at accelerating learning for architects, developers, and designers through open source code, documentation, and a collaborative community of experts.

Rollic Group

BrightPick has completed a nine-month trial of its robotic solution at European e-grocer Rohlik Group’s Prague fulfillment center.

Rohlik now plans to roll this out across multiple warehouses in 2023 and 2024, starting in Munich in July and continuing to Frankfurt, Vienna, Prague and other fulfillment centers.

The solution includes Brightpick Autopicker and Brightpick Dispatcher autonomous mobile robots, enabling Rohlik to fully automate the picking, consolidation and dispatch of orders.

Rohlik has over 1.5 million e-grocery customers and 12 million orders per year.

Once fully implemented in our Munich warehouse, Bright Picks will be able to ship over 1,000 order totes per hour, and over 5,000 completed orders per day (with multiple may include a tote).

domino pizza

Domino’s Pizza will introduce Domino’s Pinpoint Delivery, a new technology in the United States that allows customers to pick up deliveries at parks, ballparks, beaches and other locations just in time for the start of summer.

Customers with the Dominos app can select a service, drop a pin on a map, and have pizza delivered to them almost anywhere, the retailer said.

“We are proud to be the first quick-service restaurant brand in the U.S. to deliver food to customers at the drop of a pin,” said Christopher Thomas Moore, senior vice president and chief digital officer at Dominos. rice field.

Dominos Pinpoint Delivery is always striving to make the customer experience even better and more convenient, and that’s exactly what Domino’s Pinpoint Delivery does.

sobies

