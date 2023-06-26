Last Week’s Most Read RTIH Retail Technology Articles — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Whistl report warns UK consumers lack loyalty to online retailers in tough times

Whistl reports that only 3% of UK consumers are loyal to online retailers and that 83% of decisions are made on price.

The company conducted a survey of 1,000 people. With household spending under economic pressure,

According to the report, online spending is expected to decline by 3% in 2023, while e-commerce spending is expected to increase by 8% among households with incomes above 70,000.

Consumers now prioritize shipping cost (54%) over shipping speed (24%), with a top price point of 5.95 before negatively impacting sales conversion ability.

Business growth opportunities include retail subscriptions, with 43% of the population open to the idea.

Unsurprisingly, discounts are still very important to attract new customers, with 47% of respondents wanting discounts, followed by free shipping (39%).

Looking at media habits, Facebook is the most frequently used social channel, with 61% using it daily.

The channels most used by men were YouTube and Facebook by women. It also provides insight into customer behavior on returns, shipping, subscriptions, and social media usage.

Nespresso launches Vertuo Pop World immersive pop-up experience in Toronto, Canada

Nespresso unveiled Vertuo Pop World, an immersive pop-up experience at Stacked Market in Toronto.

The launch of the new Vertuo Pop machine, which opened to the public last weekend and was touted as the smallest and most stylish Vertuo ever, was touted.

Here’s why Amazon, Target, Instacart, Walmart, AutoStore and Kroger should consider buying Ocado Group

Britten Rudd, a supply chain consultant and former Amazon executive, says Amazon should consider buying Ocado Group because it urgently needs to boost its online grocery fulfillment and delivery capabilities. .

Rudd spoke on Thursday as shares of the British online grocer and tech specialist surged more than 40% after The Times reported speculation of bid interest from several US suitors.

The report cites Amazon as one of several players that could take notice of Ocado.

Triumph Group partners with ZS to improve customer experience through Personalize.AI SaaS offering

Lingerie specialists Triumph Group has entered into a two-year partnership with ZS that includes the deployment of Personalize.AI, a Software-as-a-Service product powered by artificial intelligence.

This leverages a customer’s personal preferences, channel affiliation, promotional capacity and inventory to recommend the right content, products and offers at the individual customer level.

P.AI does this by using AI to design features, identify customer-level opportunities, and predict recommendations for customized product offerings. Analyze, design and initiate targeted marketing activities in each market.

During the pilot phase, P.AI achieved an incremental conversion increase of up to 40%, helping create a better experience for customers.

Triumph was able to pinpoint customer preferences and reactivate lost customers with a double increase.

The partnership covers nine APAC markets: Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, China, Vietnam, Thailand, Australia and India.

